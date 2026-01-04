ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes: SCG Honours Bondi Beach Attack Victims Before Sydney Test

First responders and survivors from the Bondi Beach shooting wave from the field during a ceremony ahead play on day one of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test ( AP )

In the pre-match ceremony, the players from both Australia and England, survivors and first responders, were welcomed via a guard of honour by the players from both sides. The crowd paid a standing ovation to Ahmed Al Ahmed, one of the heroes of the attack walked into the field. He was still bearing visible injuries, and his arm was in a sling. He acknowledged the crowd for the kind of applause he received while stepping in the middle.

Hyderabad: The Sydney Cricket Ground is hosting the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025/26 between England and Australia. The match witnessed a tribute moment as the venue showed unity and gratitude on the occasion. The venue paid tribute to the victims of last month’s Bondi attack. The players paid their respects to the victims and survivors of the Bondi Beach attack.

Ahmed, a Syrian-born father of two, had helped disarm one of the gunmen during the attack, and his courage prevented any further casualties. He was joined by Chaya Dadon, who shielded two young children from gunfire but was shot in the leg. Dadon arrived on clutches while receiving the tribute from the crowd.

During the whole ceremony, the names of all the 15 victims appeared on the stadium’s big screens with the words “forever in our hearts” on the display. First responders also earned tribute for their courageous work during the Bondi Beach attack, which included intensive care paramedics, doctors from Royal Prince Alfred and St Vincent’s hospitals, lifesavers and local police officers, some of whom acted swiftly while off duty on the night of the tragedy.

Australian players Alex Carey and Cameron Green were applauding all the heroes from the boundary. The ground announcers thanked the responders for their service when the tragedy struck Sydney, and the whole crowd echoed the sentiment with a huge applause.

After the national anthem was played, Ahmed, Dadon and the responders were greeted by the NSW Sports Minister Steve Kamper and Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg for their heroic act in times of crisis. Soon-to-be-retired opener Usman Khawaja led the Australian team in shaking hands with the group.