ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes 2025/26: Konstas Dropped, Labuschagne Returns As Australia Announce Squad For 1st Test

Hyderabad: Australia have announced a 15-player squad for the 1st Test of the upcoming Ashes series starting from November 21 in Perth. Sam Konstas has been left out of the squad despite grabbing headlines with an impressive performance in the series against India last year. Uncapped left-handed batter Jake Weatherald has earned his maiden call-up in international cricket and might replace Konstas at the top to open the innings.

Weatherald rewarded for domestic performance

Weatherald is rewarded with a spot in the national side as he was brilliant in the domestic season. The 31-year-old was the leading run scorer in the last Sheffield Shield season with 906 runs from 18 innings with an average of 50.33. He has maintained his form this season as well, amassing 248 runs from six innings with an average of 41.33 before earning the maiden call-up for the Ashes.

Labuschagne, who wasn’t a part of the squad for the Test series against West Indies, has regained his place after a prolific start to the domestic season for Queensland.

George Bailey on squad selection