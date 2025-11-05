ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes 2025/26: Konstas Dropped, Labuschagne Returns As Australia Announce Squad For 1st Test

Young sensation Sam Konstas has been left out of the squad as Australia announced their squad for the Ashes 2025/26.

Ashes 2025 1st Test Australia squad
File Photo: Sam Konstas (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 5, 2025 at 9:37 AM IST

Hyderabad: Australia have announced a 15-player squad for the 1st Test of the upcoming Ashes series starting from November 21 in Perth. Sam Konstas has been left out of the squad despite grabbing headlines with an impressive performance in the series against India last year. Uncapped left-handed batter Jake Weatherald has earned his maiden call-up in international cricket and might replace Konstas at the top to open the innings.

Weatherald rewarded for domestic performance

Weatherald is rewarded with a spot in the national side as he was brilliant in the domestic season. The 31-year-old was the leading run scorer in the last Sheffield Shield season with 906 runs from 18 innings with an average of 50.33. He has maintained his form this season as well, amassing 248 runs from six innings with an average of 41.33 before earning the maiden call-up for the Ashes.

Labuschagne, who wasn’t a part of the squad for the Test series against West Indies, has regained his place after a prolific start to the domestic season for Queensland.

George Bailey on squad selection

Chief selector George Bailey said that the team has a good balance.

"The squad gives us good balance and, with 14 of those chosen playing the next round of Sheffield Shield, we will continue to gather information as we move closer to the start of the first Test," chief selector George Bailey said.

As Cummins continues to recover from a lumbar stress injury, Steve Smith will lead the side in his absence.

Australia’s bowling unit

Australia’s bowling attack is likely to comprise Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon - a quartet which has helped them secure multiple Test victories. Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott will be backup pacers in the squad and will bolster the pace unit if need arises. The former has returned after withdrawing from the Caribbean tour because of a hip injury, while the latter retains his place in the squad.

Australia squad for first Test

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

