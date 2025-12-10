Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins Returns In Leadership Role As Australia Announces 15-Member Squad
Australia have named a 15-member squad for the Adelaide Test starting from December 17, and Pat Cummins will lead the team.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 11:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: Australia have received a boost ahead of the Adelaide Test as Pat Cummins has returned to the captaincy role as they announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming day-night encounter. The pacer was recovering from a lower-back stress injury since July, has made it back into the team.
Cummins was on the bench for the first two Tests, but the Aussies took a commanding 2-0 lead in the series in his absence. With the lead in their favour, Australia have a chance to retain the urn as their bowling attack will be bolstered with the return of Cummins.
The 32-year-old has been away from the national squad since playing in the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park. Head coach Andrew McDonald also stated before the match that Cummins is ready to bowl in the upcoming game. With his return, Australia is likely to prefer three quicks and a spinner in their bowling composition.
Usman Khawaja, who is continuing his recovery from the back injury, will push for his place in the squad. All-rounder Beau Webster and off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who are yet to get their chance in the series, will be hoping for a spot in the playing XI this time around.
Despite Josh Hazlewood's absence, the squad still has a powerful bowling attack. Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Michael Neser are in form, and the addition of Cummins will make the bowling unit more lethal. Starc has been decimating the Australian batting attack and has won Man of the Match in both games so far, bowling impressive spells.
The next Test will be a do-or-die match for the English side, as a defeat at the Adelaide Oval will give an insurmountable lead to Cummins and Co.
Australia squad for third Test:
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster