Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins Returns In Leadership Role As Australia Announces 15-Member Squad

Hyderabad: Australia have received a boost ahead of the Adelaide Test as Pat Cummins has returned to the captaincy role as they announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming day-night encounter. The pacer was recovering from a lower-back stress injury since July, has made it back into the team.

Cummins was on the bench for the first two Tests, but the Aussies took a commanding 2-0 lead in the series in his absence. With the lead in their favour, Australia have a chance to retain the urn as their bowling attack will be bolstered with the return of Cummins.

The 32-year-old has been away from the national squad since playing in the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park. Head coach Andrew McDonald also stated before the match that Cummins is ready to bowl in the upcoming game. With his return, Australia is likely to prefer three quicks and a spinner in their bowling composition.