Ashes 2025: Two Key Players For Australia Ruled Out For Remainder Of Series
Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon have been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 9:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: Australia have named a 15-member squad for the upcoming fourth Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and two of the key players have been ruled out of the remainder of the series. Australia captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon won’t be part of the Australian squad for the rest of the series. Cummins is still in the process of complete recovery from a back injury, and so he has been rested for the workload management considering the scheduling of the T20 World Cup 202,6, which is set to start from February 7 next year.
Nathan Lyon tore his right hamstring while fielding on the fifth and final day of the third Test in Adelaide Oval, which was won by Australia by 82 runs. Cricket Australia has stated that the 38-year-old will now be away from the side for an extended period after undergoing surgery for the same.
Australia’s head coach confirms the development
Cummins pushed his body while undergoing rehabilitation from a back stress injury and returned to lead the side in Adelaide. He played a key role in the match, taking six wickets and guiding the Aussies to a win.
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that Cummins was ruled out of the rest of the series.
“He won't play any part in the rest of the series," McDonald told reporters on Tuesday.
"That was a discussion that we had a long time ago about his return. Yeah, we were taking on some risk. We've now won the series, and that was the goal. To position him for further risk and jeopardise him long-term is not something that we want to do.” he told reporters on Tuesday.
Steve Smith will once again lead the hosts in Cummins’ absence.
Jhye Richardson and Todd Murphy were added as replacements
Jhye Richardson has been called into the squad to replace Cummins. He has played three Tests so far, taking 11 wickets with a bowling average of 22.09. The right-arm seamer played his last Test match two years ago against England at Adelaide.
Todd Murphy edged out Matt Kuhnemann and Corey Rocchiccioli to take Lyon. He has taken 22 wickets from seven matches with a bowling average of 28.13. Murphy last played in whites against Sri Lanka in February this year.