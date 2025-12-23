ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes 2025: Two Key Players For Australia Ruled Out For Remainder Of Series

Hyderabad: Australia have named a 15-member squad for the upcoming fourth Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and two of the key players have been ruled out of the remainder of the series. Australia captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon won’t be part of the Australian squad for the rest of the series. Cummins is still in the process of complete recovery from a back injury, and so he has been rested for the workload management considering the scheduling of the T20 World Cup 202,6, which is set to start from February 7 next year.

Nathan Lyon tore his right hamstring while fielding on the fifth and final day of the third Test in Adelaide Oval, which was won by Australia by 82 runs. Cricket Australia has stated that the 38-year-old will now be away from the side for an extended period after undergoing surgery for the same.

Australia’s head coach confirms the development

Cummins pushed his body while undergoing rehabilitation from a back stress injury and returned to lead the side in Adelaide. He played a key role in the match, taking six wickets and guiding the Aussies to a win.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that Cummins was ruled out of the rest of the series.