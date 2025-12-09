ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes 2025: Major Blow For England And Australia As Mark Wood And Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out

Hyderabad: Australia and England have suffered a major blow ahead of the third Ashes Test, starting from December 17. Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the series due to hamstring & Achilles injuries. England, on the other hand, will no longer have the services of Mark Wood in the remainder of the series, as he has been ruled out due to a recurrence of his left injury.

Hazlewood out, Pat Cummins in

Head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed the development on Tuesday that Hazlewood sustained a hamstring strain while bowling in the Sheffield Shield and had another setback during the rehab as he hurt his Achilles tendon last week.

“Really flat for him. A couple of setbacks that we didn't see coming. We thought he'd play a huge part in the series. But really feel for him that he won't get that opportunity,” McDonald told reporters on Tuesday.

Pat Cummins will return for the third Test and will captain the side. He will be returning on the field after almost five months, as his most recent Test match came during the July tour of the West Indies. However, Australians are confident that he will be able to handle the intensity of the Ashes Test and boost the bowling attack of the team.