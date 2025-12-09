Ashes 2025: Major Blow For England And Australia As Mark Wood And Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out
Both Australia and England have suffered a major blow in the Ashes series as one player from each side have ruled out.
Hyderabad: Australia and England have suffered a major blow ahead of the third Ashes Test, starting from December 17. Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the series due to hamstring & Achilles injuries. England, on the other hand, will no longer have the services of Mark Wood in the remainder of the series, as he has been ruled out due to a recurrence of his left injury.
Hazlewood out, Pat Cummins in
Head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed the development on Tuesday that Hazlewood sustained a hamstring strain while bowling in the Sheffield Shield and had another setback during the rehab as he hurt his Achilles tendon last week.
“Really flat for him. A couple of setbacks that we didn't see coming. We thought he'd play a huge part in the series. But really feel for him that he won't get that opportunity,” McDonald told reporters on Tuesday.
Pat Cummins will return for the third Test and will captain the side. He will be returning on the field after almost five months, as his most recent Test match came during the July tour of the West Indies. However, Australians are confident that he will be able to handle the intensity of the Ashes Test and boost the bowling attack of the team.
"There won't be any match opportunities for Pat (before Adelaide) – and this is something we've done with Pat before long-ish layoffs, where we've put some time and effort into rebuilding his body," said McDonald.
Mark Wood ruled out
England pacer Mark Wood was also ruled out of the series on Tuesday for the remainder of the Ashes due to a recurrence of the left knee injury. The pacer suffered a knee issue during the opening Test of the series and will fly back home to continue rehabilitation with the ECB medical staff.
Wood’s exit means that England will play without their quickest option. Also, they will have to force a reshuffle in their bowling unit.
The English side have named Matthew Fisher as his replacement in the squad. Fisher was involved in training with the Lions and will join the squad immediately.
The right-arm pacer has featured for England in Test cricket once against the West Indies in 2022. In first-class cricket, he has taken 175 wickets from 56 matches with a strike rate of 51.5.