Ashes: Joe Root Closes On Sachin Tendulkar’s Record After Second Fifty In Series

However, Root and Brook formed a solid alliance for the fourth wicket to restrict the further fall of wickets and added 154 runs for the fourth wicket before the match was stopped due to rain. Although the duo survived some anxious calls, their unbroken stand made things easy for England as the game proceeded.

Hyderabad : Joe Root has closed in on the record of Sachin Tendulkar with a half-century at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the fifth Test of the Ashes 2025. Former England skipper scored his 67th Test fifty on Day 1 of the match. England had a shaky start as they were reduced to 57/3 at the end of the 13th over.

Root contributed 72 runs from 103 deliveries in the partnership, laced with eight boundaries. In the process, he took one step towards Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most fifties in Test cricket. Tendulkar has 68 half-centuries in the longest format, while the 35-year-old registered his 67th fifty in Test cricket. Brook, who also made an important contribution in the fourth-wicket stand, is currently batting on 78.

Both England and Australia made one change each to their squad from the previous clash. While Matthew Potts replaced Gus Atkinson for England, Australia brought in Beau Webster in place of Jhye Richardson.

Australia plays without a spinner for the first time since 1888

Both of the teams went without a specialist spinner in their Playing XI, considering the nature of the surface. It is the first occasion since 1888 when Australia are playing without a specialist spinner at the Sydney Cricket Ground.