Ashes: Joe Root Equals Ricky Ponting; Occupies Third Spot In All-Time Test Centurions List

Hyderabad: The fifth Test of the Ashes 2025-26 between Australia and England is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 4, Sunday. On the second day of the Test, Root completed his 41st Test hundred with a scintillating knock of 160 runs. From 242 deliveries, he accumulated 160 runs with the help of 15 boundaries and also registered his first century of the year.

Root’s second hundred in Australia

Before the start of the series, Root hadn’t scored a hundred in Australia. But he opened his account during the day-night Test played in Brisbane with a sensational knock of an unbeaten 138 runs. Now, the right-handed batter amassed his second ton on Australian soil.

Root equals Ponting with 41st Test hundred

The 35-year-old equalled Ricky Ponting in terms of the Test centuries. Also, he is now joint-third with Ponting in the list of batters with the most Test centuries, despite playing five matches less as compared to the former Australian cricketer. Ponting reached the milestone in 168 matches while Root made it to the unique feat in 163 fixtures.