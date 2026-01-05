Ashes: Joe Root Equals Ricky Ponting; Occupies Third Spot In All-Time Test Centurions List
Former England skipper Joe Root equalled Ricky Ponting with his 41st Test hundred at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: The fifth Test of the Ashes 2025-26 between Australia and England is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 4, Sunday. On the second day of the Test, Root completed his 41st Test hundred with a scintillating knock of 160 runs. From 242 deliveries, he accumulated 160 runs with the help of 15 boundaries and also registered his first century of the year.
Root’s second hundred in Australia
Before the start of the series, Root hadn’t scored a hundred in Australia. But he opened his account during the day-night Test played in Brisbane with a sensational knock of an unbeaten 138 runs. Now, the right-handed batter amassed his second ton on Australian soil.
A true great of the game 🏏— ICC (@ICC) January 5, 2026
Joe Root moves level with ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting 📝
More 📲 https://t.co/AEFYMgudtk pic.twitter.com/JfN6kVGxrx
Root equals Ponting with 41st Test hundred
The 35-year-old equalled Ricky Ponting in terms of the Test centuries. Also, he is now joint-third with Ponting in the list of batters with the most Test centuries, despite playing five matches less as compared to the former Australian cricketer. Ponting reached the milestone in 168 matches while Root made it to the unique feat in 163 fixtures.
Test century No.41 for Joe Root 💯
England's batting maestro pushes on at the SCG 🏟️
England's batting maestro pushes on at the SCG 🏟️#AUSvENG live 📲 https://t.co/s3J1ihg2Gy pic.twitter.com/Q5gvxo9KZT
Root is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Jacques Kallis in terms of scoring the most hundreds in Test cricket.
Root takes England into a strong position
After losing the series, it seems that England have upped their game to give it all in the last two matches. After winning the fourth Test in Melbourne, England amassed 384 runs in the first innings. After being reduced to 57/3 while batting first, Harry Brook (84) and Root formed a 169-run stand for the fourth wicket. Jamie Smith (46) also formed a crucial partnership of 94 runs with Root.
Australia responded with 166/2 on the second day, with Travis Head heading towards his century.
Playing XI for the fifth Test
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c) , Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue
Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland