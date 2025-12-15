ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes 2025: England Name Playing XI For Third Test In Adelaide With Only One Change

Hyderabad: England have backed their core for the third Ashes Test, announcing the playing XI with only one change. England stuck to their ritual of revealing the playing XI a few hours before the start of the match and replaced Gus Atkinson with Josh Tongue for the do-or-die contest in Adelaide.

It was the solitary change England made, which also highlighted that the team management believes in execution and not in any shake-ups. Off-spinner Will Jacks continues to get a place over leg-spinner Shoaib Bashir, while the top seven of the team remain intact.

Atkinson has been dropped from the playing XI after producing a poor outing in the first two matches of the series. He managed to take just three wickets with a bowling average of 78.66 in Perth and Brisbane, conceding 236 runs from 54 overs. He failed to sustain pressure on the Australian batters.