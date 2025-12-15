Ashes 2025: England Name Playing XI For Third Test In Adelaide With Only One Change
England named their playing XI for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide on Monday, December 15, with Josh Tongue coming in.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: England have backed their core for the third Ashes Test, announcing the playing XI with only one change. England stuck to their ritual of revealing the playing XI a few hours before the start of the match and replaced Gus Atkinson with Josh Tongue for the do-or-die contest in Adelaide.
It was the solitary change England made, which also highlighted that the team management believes in execution and not in any shake-ups. Off-spinner Will Jacks continues to get a place over leg-spinner Shoaib Bashir, while the top seven of the team remain intact.
⬅️ Gus Atkinson— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 15, 2025
➡️ Josh Tongue
We've made one change to our starting XI for the third Test in Adelaide 📋
Atkinson has been dropped from the playing XI after producing a poor outing in the first two matches of the series. He managed to take just three wickets with a bowling average of 78.66 in Perth and Brisbane, conceding 236 runs from 54 overs. He failed to sustain pressure on the Australian batters.
Tongue, who might play for the seventh Test, returns to the pace attack, combining Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Stokes. He has taken 31 wickets so far in his Test career from six matches.
Although Carse conceded 152 runs at an economy of 5.24 an over and finished the Test with four wickets, he has been backed by the England skipper.
England have shown a lot of faith in their batting order. Ollie Pope has retained his place at No.3 in the batting order. Joe Root is the only batter averaging over 30 so far in the series.
England have preferred to maintain balance in the squad, considering he can offer his bowling skills. He bowled only 11,3 overs at the Gabba and also played a gritty knock of 41 runs. He also formed a 96-run stand with Ben Stokes.
Vice-captain Harry Brook also admitted that England must make improvisations in the key moments.