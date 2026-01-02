Ashes: England Name 12-Member Squad For Fifth Test; Bashir, Potts Included In Line Up
England have named a 12-member squad for the fifth Test of the Ashes 2025 with two entries in the lineup.
Hyderabad: England have announced a 12-member squad for the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025-26, scheduled to start from January 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The lineup includes two notable changes, as off-spinner Shoaib Bashir and seamer Matthew Potts are added to the lineup.
Potts is likely to replace Gus Atkinson, who was ruled out of the fifth Test after pulling his hamstring in the fourth Test of the series in Melbourne. He left the field in pain after finishing his fifth over on Day 2 and underwent scans for the same, which confirmed that he sustained a left hamstring injury.
England are coming into the contest on the back of a Test win over Australia after a long wait of 5,468 days. Ben Stokes and Co. scripted a four-wicket victory, and the contest was wrapped up in just two days on a green pitch in Melbourne.
For England, it will be a toss-up between Potts and Bashir for a place in the playing XI as all other sports seem to be locked. They might strengthen their pace attack with the addition of Potts or fill the slot of a missing specialist spinner in the squad, depending on the pitch.
Australia, on the other hand, have named an unchanged 15-member squad for the fifth Test. Regular skipper of the side, Pat Cummins, has been ruled out of the series, and Steve Smith will lead the team. Usman Khawaja, who will retire after the series, has retained his place in the squad.
As Cameron Green has struggled with the bat, his place in the team remains uncertain. Beau Webster is set to rejoin the Test squad in Sydney after featuring for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.
England squad for fifth Ashes Test
Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Josh Tongue