Ashes: England Name 12-Member Squad For Fifth Test; Bashir, Potts Included In Line Up

Hyderabad: England have announced a 12-member squad for the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025-26, scheduled to start from January 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The lineup includes two notable changes, as off-spinner Shoaib Bashir and seamer Matthew Potts are added to the lineup.

Potts is likely to replace Gus Atkinson, who was ruled out of the fifth Test after pulling his hamstring in the fourth Test of the series in Melbourne. He left the field in pain after finishing his fifth over on Day 2 and underwent scans for the same, which confirmed that he sustained a left hamstring injury.

England are coming into the contest on the back of a Test win over Australia after a long wait of 5,468 days. Ben Stokes and Co. scripted a four-wicket victory, and the contest was wrapped up in just two days on a green pitch in Melbourne.