Ashes: Steve Smith Surpasses Rahul Dravid With 37th Test Hundred In Sydney Test

Steve Smith continued his form in the fifth Test of the Ashes, scoring his 37th hundred in red-ball cricket on Tuesday, January 6.

Steve Smith scored a century in fifth Test (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : January 6, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST

Hyderabad: Australia captain Steve Smith smashed his 37th Test hundred on the third day of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. On the occasion, he broke two records with an impressive knock. With his 37th ton, he surpassed Rahul Dravid in terms of the most centuries in Test cricket. The right-handed batter has scored an unbeaten 129 and will continue his innings on the fourth day of the Test match.

Smith overtakes Dravid

The Australian batter surpassed the Indian legend in the fifth Ashes Test. he is now placed sixth in the list of batters scoring the most centuries in Test cricket. Only India's Sachin Tendulkar (51), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (45), Australia's Ricky Ponting (41), England's Joe Root (41) and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (38) are ahead of him in the list.

Second in terms of the most centuries in the Ashes

The 36-year-old scored his 13th ton in the Ashes, overtaking England legend Jack Hobbs, who has scored 12 Ashes hundreds in a career spanning between 1908 and 1930. Smith is now only behind Don Bradman, who racked up 19 centuries in 37 Ashes Tests.

  • Don Bradman (Australia): 37 matches, 19 centuries
  • Steve Smith (Australia): 41 matches, 13 centuries
  • Jack Hobbs (England): 41 matches, 12 centuries
  • Steve Waugh (Australia): 45 matches, 10 centuries

Second-highest run-getter at SCG

Smith was on a rampage today as he went on smashing records during his scintillating knock. He has now amassed 1206 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). and is only behind Ricky Ponting’s tally of 1480 runs. Also, he climbed up to the second position in the list of batters with the most runs in the Ashes, scoring 3682 in the tournament so far.

Australia in commanding position

In response to England’s 384, Australia has scored 518/7 by the end of Day 3 of the Test, getting a lead of 134 runs. Beau Webster is unbeaten on 42 runs.

