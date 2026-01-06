ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes: Steve Smith Surpasses Rahul Dravid With 37th Test Hundred In Sydney Test

Hyderabad: Australia captain Steve Smith smashed his 37th Test hundred on the third day of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. On the occasion, he broke two records with an impressive knock. With his 37th ton, he surpassed Rahul Dravid in terms of the most centuries in Test cricket. The right-handed batter has scored an unbeaten 129 and will continue his innings on the fourth day of the Test match.

Smith overtakes Dravid

The Australian batter surpassed the Indian legend in the fifth Ashes Test. he is now placed sixth in the list of batters scoring the most centuries in Test cricket. Only India's Sachin Tendulkar (51), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (45), Australia's Ricky Ponting (41), England's Joe Root (41) and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (38) are ahead of him in the list.

Second in terms of the most centuries in the Ashes