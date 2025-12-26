Ashes 2025: England, Australia Collapse As 20 Wickets Fall On Opening Day
A total of 20 wickets fell on the opening day of the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.
Hyderabad: The opening day of the Boxing Test between Australia and England saw bowlers from both sides wreaking havoc as a total of 20 wickets fell. To be precise, the first day of the Test read, 76,2 overs, 266 runs and 20 wickets in front of more than 94000 fans at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The red ball was seaming all around, and the bowlers from both sides exploited the bowling-friendly conditions to their advantage.
First time in 116 years
For the first time since 1909, 20 or more wickets have fallen on the opening day of the Ashes Test. Also, since 1902, this is the first occasion since 1902 when at least 20 wickets have fallen in a day’s play of a Test in Australia between these two countries.
Most wickets on Day 1 in AUS vs ENG Tests
25 - Melbourne, 1901/02
22 - The Oval, 1890
20 - The Oval, 1882
20 - Old Trafford, 1909
20 - Melbourne, 1894/95
20 - Melbourne, 2025/26
19 - Perth, 2025/26
Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey show resistance
Despite the tough batting conditions, the Australian duo of Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey gave some fight by playing more than 40 deliveries each and were the only two batters from both teams to do so.
England opted to bowl after winning the toss, and Josh Tongue decimated the opposition batting unit with a five-wicket haul. Thanks to his impressive spell, Australia were all out on a total of 152.
Australian bowling attack humbles England
The Australian bowling unit was beating the edge of the England batters with sharp seam movement. England were reduced to 16/4 at one stage with the duo of Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser dominating the opposition with each delivery. Harry Brook scored 41 run from 34 deliveries after that and forged a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ben Stokes. However, after the dismissal of the two batters, the team lost the next five wickets in a span of 25 runs.