Ashes 2025: England, Australia Collapse As 20 Wickets Fall On Opening Day

Hyderabad: The opening day of the Boxing Test between Australia and England saw bowlers from both sides wreaking havoc as a total of 20 wickets fell. To be precise, the first day of the Test read, 76,2 overs, 266 runs and 20 wickets in front of more than 94000 fans at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The red ball was seaming all around, and the bowlers from both sides exploited the bowling-friendly conditions to their advantage.

First time in 116 years

For the first time since 1909, 20 or more wickets have fallen on the opening day of the Ashes Test. Also, since 1902, this is the first occasion since 1902 when at least 20 wickets have fallen in a day’s play of a Test in Australia between these two countries.

Most wickets on Day 1 in AUS vs ENG Tests

25 - Melbourne, 1901/02

22 - The Oval, 1890

20 - The Oval, 1882