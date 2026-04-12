ETV Bharat / sports

Asha Bhosle's Unforgettable Memory: When Playback Queen Paired Up With Brett Lee

Hyderabad: Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

The mortal remains of the veteran playback singer will be kept at her Mumbai residence tomorrow from 11 am to 2 pm for relatives and fans to pay their respects. The funeral will take place around 4 pm at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

The veteran singer passed away after suffering multiple organ failures. Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle had earlier shared that the singer was undergoing treatment and requested privacy, saying the family hoped for a positive update. Following the news of her hospitalisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern and prayed for her speedy recovery.

However, a lesser-known fact about the legendary singer is her collaboration with the Australian pacer Brett Lee. Asha sang with many singers, but in a unique collaboration, she launched a song with Lee.

Asha Bhosle's musical collaboration with Brett Lee

Asha Bhosle sang a song titled "You're the One for Me" with Lee. The song was in Hindi and was written by the Australian pacer. The song was released during the ICC Champions Trophy 2006.