Asha Bhosle's Unforgettable Memory: When Playback Queen Paired Up With Brett Lee
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.
The mortal remains of the veteran playback singer will be kept at her Mumbai residence tomorrow from 11 am to 2 pm for relatives and fans to pay their respects. The funeral will take place around 4 pm at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.
The veteran singer passed away after suffering multiple organ failures. Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle had earlier shared that the singer was undergoing treatment and requested privacy, saying the family hoped for a positive update. Following the news of her hospitalisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern and prayed for her speedy recovery.
However, a lesser-known fact about the legendary singer is her collaboration with the Australian pacer Brett Lee. Asha sang with many singers, but in a unique collaboration, she launched a song with Lee.
Asha Bhosle's musical collaboration with Brett Lee
Remember this when Asha Ji and Brett Lee made music together.— Akul (𝑨𝑻10) (@Loyalsachfan10) April 12, 2026
An era doesn’t end it echoes forever.
Thank you for the timeless melodies #AshaBhosle ji.
Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mZY57TFDKM
Asha Bhosle sang a song titled "You're the One for Me" with Lee. The song was in Hindi and was written by the Australian pacer. The song was released during the ICC Champions Trophy 2006.
Asha Bhosle's cricket connection
Asha had a connection with sports, as she was friends with many renowned cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. She was photographed with Tendulkar and was also seen attending the 2003 World Cup final.
Also, her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has been associated with young cricket stars, including Mohammad Siraj. She has been pictured celebrating events like Raksha Bandhan with cricketers, often drawing media attention for her ties to the sport.
Cricket fraternity pays tribute to Asha Bhosle
Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle paid tribute to the legendary singer.
First Lata Mangeshkar. Now Asha Bhosle. Different styles, both touched by greatness. So many great songs, for me Umrao Jaan was the cherry on the top. The last survivor of the great era of Rafi, Kishore, Mukesh, Manna Dey, Talat, Geeta Dutt, Lata and Asha is gone and while we use…— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2026
"First Lata Mangeshkar. Now Asha Bhosle. Different styles, both touched by greatness. So many great songs, for me Umrao Jaan was the cherry on the top. The last survivor of the great era of Rafi, Kishore, Mukesh, Manna Dey, Talat, Geeta Dutt, Lata and Asha is gone and while we use the expression loosely, it is really the end of an era," he wrote on 'X' handle.
Brett Lee’s remarkable career
Lee has taken 310 Test wickets, 380 ODI wickets and 28 T20I wickets in his international career. Also, he has picked 487 first-class wickets, 438 List A wickets and 109 T20 Wickets.