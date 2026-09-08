ETV Bharat / sports

Aryan Savsani And Tanmay Baloda Named As Replacement For Suspended Rohit Yadav In India Under-19

Hyderabad: Saurashtra top-order batter Aryan Savsani and Haryana batting allrounder Tanmay Baloda have been added to the India Under-19 squad for a multi-format series against Australia Under-19. The duo has been named as replacements for the suspended Rohit Yadav. BCCI made an official announcement on Tuesday about the changes in the squad.

Rohit, a Bengal leg-spinner, was handed a two year-ban by the BCCI for age fraud last Friday. The matter related to age fraud came to light after the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) carried out document verification on their players before the start of the season. Rohit was withdrawn from the squad as he was found to have age discrepancy of 27 months.

“The Junior Cricket Committee has named Saurashtra Cricket Association’s Aryan Savsani as Rohit Yadav’s replacement in India U19’s One-Day squad, while Haryana Cricket Association’s Tanmay Baloda has been named as his replacement in the Multi-Day squad,” BCCI announced via a press released.

“Rohit, who was named in India’s U19 squads for the upcoming fixtures against Australia U19 at Rajkot and Ahmedabad, has been withdrawn from the squad due to age discrepancies,” he added.

Apart from Rohit, 64 other players were also barred for age fraud. Ravi Kumar, a former India U-19 World Cup 2022 winner, was also part of the list.