ETV Bharat / sports

Arundhati Reddy Nominated As ICC Player Of The Month For Her Fine Performances In A T20I Series In Australia

Dubai: India medium pacer Arundhati Reddy was on Monday named the ICC Player of the Month for February for her fine performances in a T20I series in Australia. Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan was named the ICC Player of the Month for his extraordinary performances in the men's T20 World Cup.

Reddy shone with her fine seam bowling Down Under, helping India win their three-match T20I series against Australia 2-1.

She was the leading wicket-taker in the series with hauls of 4/22, 2/30 and 2/35, finishing with an average of 10.87 and an economy rate of 7.25.

"It's a real honour to be named ICC Player of the Month, and even more special knowing I was able to contribute to a T20I series win in Australia. Beating Australia on their home turf is never easy, which makes this award even more meaningful," Reddy said.