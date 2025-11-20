ETV Bharat / sports

Boxer Arundhati Chaudhary Wins Gold At World Boxing Cup 2025

Greater Noida: Indian boxer Arundhati Chaudhary has made the country proud once again. In the ongoing World Boxing Cup 2025 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Chaudhary won the gold in the 70 kg category by defeating Aziza Zokirova of Uzbekistan in a lop-sided clash.

Arundhati, who is a pugglist from Kota in Rajasthan, won the summit clash 5-0. Her coach, Ashok Gautam, told ETV Bharat that Arundhati has made a remarkable comeback after sustaining an injury.

Earlier, on November 18, she knocked out her German opponent Leoni Muller in the semi-final through Referee Stand Contest (RSC). Gautam elaborated that this is her eighth international gold medal after a long hiatus of one and a half years due to serious wrist and ankle injuries.