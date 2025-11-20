Boxer Arundhati Chaudhary Wins Gold At World Boxing Cup 2025
She defeated Aziza Zokirova of Uzbekistan in the summit clash. She won the game 5-0 and clinched the gold medal
Published : November 20, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
Greater Noida: Indian boxer Arundhati Chaudhary has made the country proud once again. In the ongoing World Boxing Cup 2025 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Chaudhary won the gold in the 70 kg category by defeating Aziza Zokirova of Uzbekistan in a lop-sided clash.
Arundhati, who is a pugglist from Kota in Rajasthan, won the summit clash 5-0. Her coach, Ashok Gautam, told ETV Bharat that Arundhati has made a remarkable comeback after sustaining an injury.
Earlier, on November 18, she knocked out her German opponent Leoni Muller in the semi-final through Referee Stand Contest (RSC). Gautam elaborated that this is her eighth international gold medal after a long hiatus of one and a half years due to serious wrist and ankle injuries.
She blended sharp offence with disciplined defence, scoring heavily with decisive jabs and maintaining total tactical control across all three rounds. Arundhati is a Havildar in the Indian Army. Arundhati's victory sparked celebrations in Kota. Her father, Suresh Chaudhary, president of the Kota Boxing Association, expressed pride in his daughter, saying it was a matter of pride for Kota. Her mother, Sunita Chaudhary, stated that Arundhati's next goal is to win another gold medal for India at the 2026 Asian Games, which will be held in Japan.
Those who congratulated her on her victory included Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Wushu Association President Shiv Bhagwan Godara, Suraj Gautam, officials and members of the Mahabali Sports Academy. The Kota Boxing Association and the city's residents also expressed happiness over Arundhati's achievement.
Apart from Arundhari, Minakshi (48kg), Preeti (54kg), and Nupur (80+kg) also bagged gold medals as it was a fruitful day for the Indian boxers at the World Boxing Cup 2025.
