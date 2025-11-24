ETV Bharat / sports

Arundhati Chaudhary's Comeback Story: Injury, Resilience And A Boxing World Cup Gold

She requested the Rajasthan government to ensure that players and athletes receive their cash prizes on time. "Better, timely financial support will motivate them and enable them to move forward," she added.

"The government has done a lot, but Rajasthan still lags behind while Haryana surges. In Haryana, children participating in any event receive substantial cash prizes, and jobs are also readily available," she said.

Arundhati says that many athletes currently lack motivation due to a lack of funds. She contended that their families are unable to support them, which is why, despite their good athletic abilities, they are unable to reach medal-winning competitions.

"And if this money is disbursed on time, and if athletes receive government jobs, then Rajasthan's level in sports could rise significantly," she quipped.

ETV Bharat spoke with her exclusively about her journey and various other aspects of the sport. Arundhati said that competition money for boxing and other sports should be raised in Rajasthan, like in Haryana and other states.

Kota: Arundhati Chaudhary, a resident of Kota, recently won a gold medal in the women's 70kg category at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 held in Greater Noida. She defeated Uzbekistan's Aziza Zokirova in the final with a dominant 5-0 decision.

Arundhati said that consistency is crucial in all sports. In 2020, she became the Junior World Champion. After that, she won gold medals in some competitions, but there were setbacks. She has been injured for the past four years, but consistency helped her win the gold medal. She worked hard without thinking about the medal and sought the help of a psychologist for mental training.

"Athletes undergo extensive mental training. Furthermore, athletes should openly discuss everything with their coaches and parents to minimise problems," she maintained.

Regarding her first international gold medal in the senior category, Arundhati says playing in front of her own country's crowd was a special motivation. When she suffered an injury in the final, she thought she had been waiting for this day and couldn't back down, and finally won the gold.

Arundhati said that her biggest goal is to win an Olympic medal. But the Olympics is still far away for her. The coming year, 2026, is crucial, as the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Asian Championships will be held.

All these competitions could prove to be a turning point in her career. Arundhati said she will be training at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune. After this, she plans to partner with a better player outside the country.

Arundhati said, "(Legendary pugilist) Mary Kom played until the age of 40. Even after having three children, she did not lose her passion. Mary Kom is an example of how we can stay in boxing for a long time, but boxing is prone to injuries. Injuries are a major reason for people quitting the sport. Good rehabilitation and physiotherapy can prevent this. If one can recover from injuries quickly, he or she can perform better," said the boxer.

She said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Ministers Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Gehlot, along with Rajasthan Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, congratulated and motivated her on winning the gold medal. Arundhati said that she will request them to see that the prize money for all should be released on time.

Arundhati said she has received significant support from the Boxing Federation of India, the Sports Authority of India, and ASI in all matters. With their support, she is moving forward.