‘Oye Andhere’: Arshdeep Singh Faces Backlash Over His Alleged Racist Remark At Tilak Varma
Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has become the centre of the spotlight with his comments on Tilak Varma.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Arshdeep Singh has found himself in the middle of the controversy once again with his social media video, including Tilak Varma, which went viral. The left-arm seamer is known for his unfiltered online personality, and his remark during a playful banter with the Mumbai Indians batter has gone viral.
In the clip in question, Arshdeep is seen referring to Tilak as “andhere,” which translates to “dark” in English. The left-handed batter initially ignored the remark, but Arshdeep continued the banter and also went on to advise him to use sunscreen. The left-arm pacer also pointed towards his teammate, Naman Dhir and called him the real “noor” from Punjab. Noor means light.
The left-handed batter responded to the interaction, saying he uses sunscreen.
The video appeared to be a light-hearted banter between the friends, several social media users criticised Arshdeep and pointed out the racist undertone in the comment.
Arshdeep Singh looked straight at Tilak Varma and said:— PitchTalks (@ThePitchTalks) May 14, 2026
“Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?”
The pain and discomfort on Tilak’s face said it all, He was visibly hurt and NOT impressed at all.
How can a “joke” cut so deep? This wasn’t banter, it was pure racial shade 😔 pic.twitter.com/86BbYv8wI9
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan asks for a ban on Arshdeep
Former India spinner, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, has called for a season-long ban on the left-arm seamer after the clip went viral. He posted a series of posts saying players should be hurt where hit the most. He also added that he will name the people who racially abused me if BCCI is ready to take action against them.
Saalo Thoda Hesitate krliya Kro …Punjabi Humour Is Effortlessly Racist And Dark Man😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YiWLGS4h6T— 🚀 (@KINGSX11_) May 14, 2026
“I told you guys. Tilak can’t say anything now as he is in the early part of his career. But BCCI with this proof can take action,” he said.
‘If BCCI takes action, I will name people who actually abused me if BCCI takes action against them,” he stated.
This mf Arshdeep Singh is so annoying, man. He literally repeatedly called Tilak Varma “andhera” (dark as night), mocked his facial features, and joked that he was invisible.— Aadi (@Gitekimhit) May 14, 2026
He even said, “Aa dekh, aa hai Punjab da asli noor, te aa hai nakli,” meaning, “Look, this is the real… pic.twitter.com/mAp6kdPh7j
Players social media under scanner
The viral clip has once again triggered the discussion around the use of the social media platform for cricketers and the boundaries they should follow. Recently, there were reports that the BCCI has issued strict guidelines which advise players not to shoot videos in restricted areas.