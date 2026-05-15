ETV Bharat / sports

‘Oye Andhere’: Arshdeep Singh Faces Backlash Over His Alleged Racist Remark At Tilak Varma

Hyderabad: Arshdeep Singh has found himself in the middle of the controversy once again with his social media video, including Tilak Varma, which went viral. The left-arm seamer is known for his unfiltered online personality, and his remark during a playful banter with the Mumbai Indians batter has gone viral.

In the clip in question, Arshdeep is seen referring to Tilak as “andhere,” which translates to “dark” in English. The left-handed batter initially ignored the remark, but Arshdeep continued the banter and also went on to advise him to use sunscreen. The left-arm pacer also pointed towards his teammate, Naman Dhir and called him the real “noor” from Punjab. Noor means light.

The left-handed batter responded to the interaction, saying he uses sunscreen.

The video appeared to be a light-hearted banter between the friends, several social media users criticised Arshdeep and pointed out the racist undertone in the comment.