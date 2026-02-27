Arshdeep's Mantra For T20 World Cup: Keep Bowling Well, Wickets Will Come
Arshdeep Singh, India’s vibe manager off the field, turns from funny snap chatter to master death-overs executioner in the space of a run-up.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
There are many ways to measure pressure in a T20 World Cup — required run rates, net run rates, death overs. Arshdeep Singh prefers a more reliable metric: How loudly his father shouts at the television when West Indies batters start hitting sixes.
On the afternoon that could have knocked India out of the tournament, Arshdeep revealed, his household briefly turned into a one-man commentary box of Punjabi expletives as West Indies threatened to chase down South Africa — a result that would have ended India’s campaign before it truly began.
“Papa was getting angry,” Arshdeep grinned. “If a West Indies batter hit a six, he would shout — ‘What are you doing!’ I told him, relax, enjoy the game and hope South Africa wins.”
South Africa did win. India lived on. And Arshdeep, with the comic timing of a seasoned stand-up, made sure to acknowledge the favour. “Thanks to them also for giving us the chance to decide our own result,” he said, referring to India now controlling their own fate in Kolkata. “We’ll try to win our matches and do it ourselves.”
It is that blend of mischief and maturity that defines Arshdeep’s cricketing personality.
In the dressing room, he is the social secretary — the Snapchat storyteller, the vibe manager, the man ensuring even the most intense campaigns feel human. But once he marks his run-up, the jokes are parked somewhere near fine leg.
Because on the field, Arshdeep is India’s designated closer — the bowler trusted with the overs nobody else wants, the overs that decide tournaments. He speaks about it with the calm of someone who has made peace with chaos.
“There is no such thing as pressure,” he said. It’s a line delivered lightly but backed by serious output.
In this World Cup, Arshdeep has quietly surged ahead of even Jasprit Bumrah in the wicket charts — a remarkable feat for a bowler who still calls himself the junior-most member of the attack. “I am still learning from them,” he said, name-checking Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as mentors. “But the team gives me the trust — two overs in the powerplay, two which no one wants — so there is always a chance to take wickets,” he says to all round laughter.
Trust, in Arshdeep’s world, is repaid through clarity. He doesn’t overcomplicate conditions, even when dew threatens to turn bowlers into spectators. “Make the ball wet in practice,” he shrugged. “Focus on keeping the seam dry. If you execute well, that matters more than dew.”
Simple answers for complex problems. Delivered with a smile. And that smile, he insists, is not accidental. In a sport where careers swing on a single over, Arshdeep sees joy as a competitive advantage. “I try to keep the atmosphere light,” he tells you. “Whether someone is 20 or 40, everyone should enjoy the game. We don’t get much time with family, so the team should feel like one,” he adds.
It is, perhaps, the most revealing line of all. Because Arshdeep, the jovial Snapchat prankster, and Arshdeep, the ice-cool death bowler, are not opposites. They are extensions of the same cricketer — one who understands that in the tightest of moments, the best way to hold your nerve is to first lighten your heart.
So yes, when the stakes rise in Kolkata and the dew settles in, India will once again look to the man who jokes about his father’s match-day outbursts — and then goes out and ensures nobody else has the last laugh. And somewhere in the stands, or at home, Papa will be watching. Hopefully a little calmer this time.
