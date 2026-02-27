ETV Bharat / sports

Arshdeep's Mantra For T20 World Cup: Keep Bowling Well, Wickets Will Come

By Meenakshi Rao

There are many ways to measure pressure in a T20 World Cup — required run rates, net run rates, death overs. Arshdeep Singh prefers a more reliable metric: How loudly his father shouts at the television when West Indies batters start hitting sixes.

On the afternoon that could have knocked India out of the tournament, Arshdeep revealed, his household briefly turned into a one-man commentary box of Punjabi expletives as West Indies threatened to chase down South Africa — a result that would have ended India’s campaign before it truly began.

“Papa was getting angry,” Arshdeep grinned. “If a West Indies batter hit a six, he would shout — ‘What are you doing!’ I told him, relax, enjoy the game and hope South Africa wins.”

South Africa did win. India lived on. And Arshdeep, with the comic timing of a seasoned stand-up, made sure to acknowledge the favour. “Thanks to them also for giving us the chance to decide our own result,” he said, referring to India now controlling their own fate in Kolkata. “We’ll try to win our matches and do it ourselves.”

It is that blend of mischief and maturity that defines Arshdeep’s cricketing personality.

In the dressing room, he is the social secretary — the Snapchat storyteller, the vibe manager, the man ensuring even the most intense campaigns feel human. But once he marks his run-up, the jokes are parked somewhere near fine leg.

Because on the field, Arshdeep is India’s designated closer — the bowler trusted with the overs nobody else wants, the overs that decide tournaments. He speaks about it with the calm of someone who has made peace with chaos.