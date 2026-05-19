ETV Bharat / sports

Arsenal Beat Burnley 1-0, Will Win Title If Man City Drop Points Against Bournemouth

File photo: Kai Havertz ( AP )

Hyderabad: Arsenal inched closer to the title of the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) season, beating Burnley 1-0 on Monday. Kai Havertz's goal brought them the victory, and if Manchester City drops points today against Bournemouth, the Gunners will become Champions of the EPL. Arsenal on brink of winning title after 22 seasons Arsenal haven’t won the title since 2003-04. However, the 'Gunners' are on the verge of winning the EPL again after 22 seasons. Mikel Arteta and company will face Crystal Palace in the last match. But before that, they can be free from the curse on Tuesday. If second-placed Manchester City somehow loses points against Bournemouth today, which means they will play either a draw or lose, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard will win the desired title. It is worth noting that the 'Gunners' last won the title undefeated under Arsene Wenger in 2004.