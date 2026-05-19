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Arsenal Beat Burnley 1-0, Will Win Title If Man City Drop Points Against Bournemouth

Man City will face Bournemouth on Tuesday, and if they drop points in that match, the Gunners will win the EPL title.

arsenal ahead in title race
File photo: Kai Havertz (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 19, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Arsenal inched closer to the title of the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) season, beating Burnley 1-0 on Monday. Kai Havertz's goal brought them the victory, and if Manchester City drops points today against Bournemouth, the Gunners will become Champions of the EPL.

Arsenal on brink of winning title after 22 seasons

Arsenal haven’t won the title since 2003-04. However, the 'Gunners' are on the verge of winning the EPL again after 22 seasons. Mikel Arteta and company will face Crystal Palace in the last match. But before that, they can be free from the curse on Tuesday. If second-placed Manchester City somehow loses points against Bournemouth today, which means they will play either a draw or lose, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard will win the desired title. It is worth noting that the 'Gunners' last won the title undefeated under Arsene Wenger in 2004.

Havertz scored in the first half to secure three points for the team. The German star headed in a corner kick from Bukayo Saka, and the Gunners were leading 1-0. Arsenal left the field with the 25th win of the season as the score remained unchanged for the rest of the period. With this win, Arsenal have 82 points from 37 matches. Second-placed Man City currently have 77 points from 36 matches.

After defeating Burnley, Arsenal captain Odegaard said, "We're having a tough season. There's still a big match left. Then there's the Champions League final."

Arsenal also close to winning the Champions League final

It is worth noting that Arsenal will face PSG in the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30. The Gunners are also close to winning Europe's best for the first time by winning that match.

Meanwhile, City have a chance to keep their title dreams alive on Tuesday. Their opponents, Bournemouth, are unbeaten in the last 16 matches. So, the fight is not easy for Pep Guardiola's men. Even if they lose or even if City draws this match, the title will be assured to Arsenal.

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