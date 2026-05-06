ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League: Arsenal Make It Into Final After 20 Years Beating Atletico Madrid By Narrow Margin

Arsenal FC displayed a brilliant performance in the historic clash against Atletico Madrid to secure a berth in the UEFA Champions League final.

arsenal beat atletico madrid in uefa champions league semi final
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, left, and manager Mikel Arteta celebrate at the the end of a Champions League semifinal (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 6, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Arsenal scripted history on Wednesday by advancing into the final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years. The side, coached by Mikel Arteta, outplayed Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the tournament by a narrow margin of one goal as they secured a berth in the title decider with a 2-1 aggregate score.

Notably, the first leg between the two teams ended at 1-1, but the Gunners won the second leg thanks to a goal from Bukayo Saka. This is only the second instance in which Arsenal have reached the final of the Champions League. The last time they advanced into the summit clash, it was a heartbreak for them as they faced defeat against FC Barcelona. They will be locking horns against the winner of the other semifinal between PSG and Bayern Munich.

How Arsenal defeated Atletico?

After the 1-1 draw in the first leg, the Gunners needed to show as much patience as attacking quality. Atletico showed glimpses of brilliance in the match, but Arsenal were always in control of the proceedings. The big moment for the winning side came just before halftime.

Leandro Trossard’s shot at the goalpost was saved by Jan Oblak, but the deflection fell straight to Bukayo Saka, who smashed the ball into the goal from close range to give the team a decisive lead in the 44th minute.

Atletico worked hard to level the scores through Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann, but Arsenal’s defence was solid. Declan Rice kept his composure in the midfield, while Gabriel and William Saliba didn’t crumble under pressure and kept stopping the attacks from the opposition forwards.

Mikel Arteta on historic victory

Speaking after the historic win, manager Mikel Arteta praised the team for their collective effort.

“It was an incredible night. We made history again together, and I cannot be happier and prouder for everybody that’s involved in this football club,” Arteta said.

“We knew how much it meant to everybody, we put everything on the line, the boys did an incredible job, and after 20 years, and the second time in our history, we are back in the Champions League final.”

TAGGED:

ARSENAL ATLETICO MADRID
UCL ARSENAL ATLETICO MADRID
ARSENAL IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL
ARSENAL ATLETICO MADRID HIGHLIGHTS
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.