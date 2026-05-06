ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League: Arsenal Make It Into Final After 20 Years Beating Atletico Madrid By Narrow Margin

Hyderabad: Arsenal scripted history on Wednesday by advancing into the final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years. The side, coached by Mikel Arteta, outplayed Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the tournament by a narrow margin of one goal as they secured a berth in the title decider with a 2-1 aggregate score.

Notably, the first leg between the two teams ended at 1-1, but the Gunners won the second leg thanks to a goal from Bukayo Saka. This is only the second instance in which Arsenal have reached the final of the Champions League. The last time they advanced into the summit clash, it was a heartbreak for them as they faced defeat against FC Barcelona. They will be locking horns against the winner of the other semifinal between PSG and Bayern Munich.

How Arsenal defeated Atletico?

After the 1-1 draw in the first leg, the Gunners needed to show as much patience as attacking quality. Atletico showed glimpses of brilliance in the match, but Arsenal were always in control of the proceedings. The big moment for the winning side came just before halftime.