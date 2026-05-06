UEFA Champions League: Arsenal Make It Into Final After 20 Years Beating Atletico Madrid By Narrow Margin
Arsenal FC displayed a brilliant performance in the historic clash against Atletico Madrid to secure a berth in the UEFA Champions League final.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: Arsenal scripted history on Wednesday by advancing into the final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years. The side, coached by Mikel Arteta, outplayed Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the tournament by a narrow margin of one goal as they secured a berth in the title decider with a 2-1 aggregate score.
Notably, the first leg between the two teams ended at 1-1, but the Gunners won the second leg thanks to a goal from Bukayo Saka. This is only the second instance in which Arsenal have reached the final of the Champions League. The last time they advanced into the summit clash, it was a heartbreak for them as they faced defeat against FC Barcelona. They will be locking horns against the winner of the other semifinal between PSG and Bayern Munich.
The goal that sent Arsenal to the Champions League final 🎥⚽@Heineken | #UCLGOTD pic.twitter.com/P32qcqXjWa— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 5, 2026
How Arsenal defeated Atletico?
After the 1-1 draw in the first leg, the Gunners needed to show as much patience as attacking quality. Atletico showed glimpses of brilliance in the match, but Arsenal were always in control of the proceedings. The big moment for the winning side came just before halftime.
Saka sends The Arsenal to Budapest ❤️#UCL pic.twitter.com/eQucYm3Dho— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 5, 2026
Leandro Trossard’s shot at the goalpost was saved by Jan Oblak, but the deflection fell straight to Bukayo Saka, who smashed the ball into the goal from close range to give the team a decisive lead in the 44th minute.
Atletico worked hard to level the scores through Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann, but Arsenal’s defence was solid. Declan Rice kept his composure in the midfield, while Gabriel and William Saliba didn’t crumble under pressure and kept stopping the attacks from the opposition forwards.
Mikel Arteta on historic victory
Speaking after the historic win, manager Mikel Arteta praised the team for their collective effort.
“It was an incredible night. We made history again together, and I cannot be happier and prouder for everybody that’s involved in this football club,” Arteta said.
Forever north London history 🤗#UCL pic.twitter.com/o0j1RtCyw6— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 5, 2026
“We knew how much it meant to everybody, we put everything on the line, the boys did an incredible job, and after 20 years, and the second time in our history, we are back in the Champions League final.”