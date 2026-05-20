ETV Bharat / sports

Arsenal Win Premier League Title After 22 Years As Manchester City Fumbles Against Bournemouth

Hyderabad: The 22-year wait for Arsenal is finally over as they became the champions of England on Tuesday. Mikel Arteta’s side won their 14th top-flight title as Manchester City fumbled to a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Now, Gunners have taken an unassailable lead of four points in the standings over Man City, who are in second position in the points table. So, even if City wins their last match and Arsenal lose, the Gunners will still be crowned as champions with a one-point lead.

How was the title won on Tuesday night

The tension in North London was building since Monday evening after Arsenal beat Burnley 1-0 and the title race became more intense. Kai Havertz was the hero of the match as he capitalised on a pinpoint cross from Bukayo Saka to score the winning goal in the 36th minute. City then had a chance to take the title race to the last day as a win against Bournemouth would have kept them alive in the title race. But Bournemouth had other plans in mind and showed a gritty defence.