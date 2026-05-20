Arsenal Win Premier League Title After 22 Years As Manchester City Fumbles Against Bournemouth
Arsenal clinched the English Premier League title after Manchester City played a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST
Hyderabad: The 22-year wait for Arsenal is finally over as they became the champions of England on Tuesday. Mikel Arteta’s side won their 14th top-flight title as Manchester City fumbled to a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.
Now, Gunners have taken an unassailable lead of four points in the standings over Man City, who are in second position in the points table. So, even if City wins their last match and Arsenal lose, the Gunners will still be crowned as champions with a one-point lead.
How was the title won on Tuesday night
The tension in North London was building since Monday evening after Arsenal beat Burnley 1-0 and the title race became more intense. Kai Havertz was the hero of the match as he capitalised on a pinpoint cross from Bukayo Saka to score the winning goal in the 36th minute. City then had a chance to take the title race to the last day as a win against Bournemouth would have kept them alive in the title race. But Bournemouth had other plans in mind and showed a gritty defence.
The Arsenal. Your Premier League champions. pic.twitter.com/gNnfzesrhP— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2026
Bournemouth took a first-half lead in the 38th minute as Eli Junior Kroupi registered his name in the scoresheet. The visitors then threw everything forward as they were chasing the scoreline and were attempting an equaliser. Erling Haaland levelled the scores in the 90th minute and offered a glimmer of hope for the visitors.
Arsenal's fourth EPL win
Arsenal have won the EPL title for the fourth time in the tournament's history. The Gunners have clinched the silverware in 1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04 and 2025-26. Arsenal have won three titles before this triumph under Arsene Wenger.
The Arsenal. Premier League champions. Read all about it 🗞️— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2026
Historic double in Budapest?
Arsenal will have a chance to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time as they will face Paris Saint-Germain in the final on May 30. A success at the continental stage will help the team achieve a unique feat of winning the top-flight domestic league as well as the continental event. It will make them the greatest Arsenal team, and Mikel Arteta will be keen on achieving the first-time feat for the club.