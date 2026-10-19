ETV Bharat / sports

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Gunners Bag Three Points Thanks To Solitary Goal From Madueke

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest ( AP )

Hyderabad: Ahead of the English Premier League (EPL) fixture between Defending Champions Arsenal and Nottingham Forest on Sunday, it seemed that the former would dominate the proceedings considering their form in the last two seasons.

In the recently started season of the EPL, Arsenal had won five out of the six matches they had played before the contest against Nottingham, while their opposition had won just one from six matches. The equation made Arsenal look like heavy favourites, but Nottingham showed great resolve in the game as it was tied at 0-0 till the 80th minute.

Arsenal were in danger of ending up with just one point, but substitute Noni Madueke saved them from dropping points with a brilliant strike in the 80th minute that culminated in a goal. Madueke, who had replaced Eberechi Eze at half-time, saw his shot take a deflection from Daniel Munoz and go into the goal. Notably, it was Arsenal’s only shot at goal from the nine attempts they took. Nottingham had an opportunity to cause an upset, but poor finishing prevented them from doing so. Manchester United's poor form continues Manchester United struggled for victory once again as they played a 1-1 draw against Leeds United. Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 35th minute on an assist provided by Youri Tielemans.