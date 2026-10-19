Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Gunners Bag Three Points Thanks To Solitary Goal From Madueke
The match was heading for a draw most of the time, but Arsenal broke Nottingham’s resolve with only 10 minutes remaining on the clock.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of the English Premier League (EPL) fixture between Defending Champions Arsenal and Nottingham Forest on Sunday, it seemed that the former would dominate the proceedings considering their form in the last two seasons.
In the recently started season of the EPL, Arsenal had won five out of the six matches they had played before the contest against Nottingham, while their opposition had won just one from six matches. The equation made Arsenal look like heavy favourites, but Nottingham showed great resolve in the game as it was tied at 0-0 till the 80th minute.
Arsenal were in danger of ending up with just one point, but substitute Noni Madueke saved them from dropping points with a brilliant strike in the 80th minute that culminated in a goal. Madueke, who had replaced Eberechi Eze at half-time, saw his shot take a deflection from Daniel Munoz and go into the goal.
Arsenal's win at Nottingham Forest sees them move back above Brighton into second 🔴 https://t.co/4RG6ExcqiE— Premier League (@premierleague) October 18, 2026
Notably, it was Arsenal’s only shot at goal from the nine attempts they took. Nottingham had an opportunity to cause an upset, but poor finishing prevented them from doing so.
Manchester United's poor form continues
Manchester United struggled for victory once again as they played a 1-1 draw against Leeds United. Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 35th minute on an assist provided by Youri Tielemans.
Noni Madueke's late strike earns @arsenal the win on the road 🔴 https://t.co/AwVUjpc23u— Premier League (@premierleague) October 18, 2026
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an equaliser for Leeds United on an assist provided by Tarik Muharemović. Manchester United are currently in 13th position with seven points from seven matches, with only one victory. Nottingham Forest are in the relegation zone in 18th place with only five points from seven matches, including a solitary win.
Brighton emerging as a surprise package
Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. registered a dominant win over Crystal Palace F.C. 5–0 at the American Express Stadium. Diego Gómez, Yasin Ayari, Charalampos Kostoulas and Substitute Jack Hinshelwood scored goals for Brighton, while one own goal took their win margin to five goals.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin's second half goal brought Leeds back from behind to draw with Man Utd 🤝 https://t.co/j1kPVFdZUF— Premier League (@premierleague) October 18, 2026
Brighton are currently in third position in the points table with 16 points from seven matches, including 5 victories. On the other hand, Crystal Palace are in 14th position with two wins from seven matches.
Bournemouth also beat Sunderland 2-0 in their fixture, and matchday 7 of the EPL was signed off.