FA Community Shield: Arsenal Thrash Manchester City 3-0 To Clinch 18th Title
Arsenal registered a dominant win over Manchester City 3-0 and won the Community Shield for the 18th time.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
Cardiff (England): Arsenal kicked off their English football season in style on Sunday, beating Manchester City 3-0 to clinch their 18th Community Shield title. A winning start to the campaign would boost their confidence ahead of the start of the English Premier League on August 21.
Just 23 seconds into the match, the Gunners took the lead as Riccardo Calafiori finished a superb move made by the team involving Myles Lewis-Skelly. The English midfielder put a superb reverse pass into the path of Calafiori. The Italian left-back sidefooted beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma. It was the fastest goal in the history of the tournament.
A flying start to 26/27 🙌— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 16, 2026
Enjoy our FA Community Shield win again 📺 pic.twitter.com/WTg9id8m44
City had a chance to equalise when Phil Foden took a shot at goal a few minutes later, but Arsenal goalie David Raya made a brilliant diving save to deny the opposition their first goal.
Arsenal doubled their advantage in the 28th minute when Christos Tzolis, one of Arsenal's debutants, made a run behind Abdukodir Khusanov and hit a looping header across the goal. Kai Havertz latched on to it and put one into the net to double the lead for the Gunners.
🔴⚪️🏆 Arsenal lift their 18th Community Shield trophy! pic.twitter.com/yka6NU4QUn— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2026
The final nail in the coffin was put by Arsenal only three minutes into the second half as they extended their lead to 3-0. Tzolis sent a low ball for Odegaard, who wrongfooted Josko Gvardiol. Opposition goalkeeper Donnarumma was also committed, and so Odegaard put the ball in the back of the empty net.
Manchester City pulled off a triple substitution later, with Omar Marmoush and Marc Guehi amongst the substitutes.
Arsenal were dominant throughout the match, sending out a warning to the other opposition in the English Premier League. Enzo Maresca, who was taking charge of the club for the first time after Pep Guardiola had a tough start, as the team lost in his first outing as a manager.