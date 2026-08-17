ETV Bharat / sports

FA Community Shield: Arsenal Thrash Manchester City 3-0 To Clinch 18th Title

Cardiff (England): Arsenal kicked off their English football season in style on Sunday, beating Manchester City 3-0 to clinch their 18th Community Shield title. A winning start to the campaign would boost their confidence ahead of the start of the English Premier League on August 21.

Just 23 seconds into the match, the Gunners took the lead as Riccardo Calafiori finished a superb move made by the team involving Myles Lewis-Skelly. The English midfielder put a superb reverse pass into the path of Calafiori. The Italian left-back sidefooted beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma. It was the fastest goal in the history of the tournament.

City had a chance to equalise when Phil Foden took a shot at goal a few minutes later, but Arsenal goalie David Raya made a brilliant diving save to deny the opposition their first goal.