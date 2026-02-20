ETV Bharat / sports

EPL 2025/26: Wolves Script Late Comeback Draw Against Arsenal; Gabriel Jesus Lets Loose At Full-time

However, Wolves flipped the script in the second half, starting with Hugo Bueno's stunner, which curled in from outside the box. The goal kicked off a string of nervy moments in the last 20 minutes, and a calamitous mistake from David Raya allowed Edozie to equalise.

Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal take an early lead as he put the ball into the back of the net with a header on a cross provided by Declan Rice in the fifth minute. Piero Hincapie doubled the team’s lead in the 56th minute as he lifted a shot over Jose Sa, and Arsenal seemed as if they were heading for a win.

Hyderabad: The current leaders of the English Premier League 2025/26 played a draw against the bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) on Thursday at the Molineux in Wolverhampton. The contest that saw a late comeback from Wolves ended in a scoreline of 2-2.

Arsenal succumbed to the pressure in the last 20 minutes, and that culminated in a draw. Thus, the team lost two points and ended up with a lead of only five points, when they had an opportunity to extend it to seven.

Arsenal is five points ahead of Manchester City

Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa are in the top three positions in the points table, with the first two being the strongest contenders for the title. Arsenal have secured 58 points from 27 matches, while Man City has accumulated 53 points from 26 fixtures. Aston Villa are placed third with a tally of 50 points from 26 games.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are in fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively.

Gabriel Jesus gets into a scuffle

A post-match brawl took place at the Molineux as the incident sparked after Gabriel Jesus shoved Yerson Mosquera to the ground. Mikel Arteta and other Arsenal Staff sprinted to the ground to prevent things from escalating. The Brazilian international was booked for his reaction and several of his teammates rushed to the scene to get him away. Riccardo Calafiori was the player first on the scene who got Jesus away from the frustrated Wolves players