Army Runner Twesang Wins Mussoorie Ultra Marathon; 411 Athletes Compete In High-Altitude Challenge

Mussoorie Ultra Marathon saw 411 runners participate in multiple categories. Army’s Twesang and Kalpana won the 50 km races, with strong performances across all age groups.
Army Runner Twesang Wins Mussoorie Ultra Marathon (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 24, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST

Mussoorie: The cold winter morning in Mussoorie turned energetic as 411 runners from across the country took part in the Tom Alter Memorial Mussoorie Ultra Marathon. Runners of all ages enjoyed the unique experience of competing on Mussoorie's steep and scenic high-altitude roads. The event included several race categories.

The highlight of the event was the 50-kilometre ultra marathon, where Army runner Twesang, posted in Ladakh, claimed first place on Sunday. He completed the course in three hours and 40 minutes. After the race, Twesang shared that Mussoorie holds a special place in his life as he studied for three years at a Tibetan school in the town.

Tom Alter's son Jimmy Alter (ETV Bharat)

Although his target was finishing the race in three hours and 20 minutes, he said the steep 25-kilometre stretch slowed him down. He said he was satisfied with his performance. He also cherished the experience of running amidst Mussoorie's natural beauty.

In the same category, 18-year-old Sanchit from Mussoorie secured second place. Om Darshan from Delhi finished third. Om said that running in Delhi's pollution is challenging, and the fresh air of Mussoorie helped him deliver one of his best performances. He said that people must dedicate at least one hour every day to fitness.

Rekha Rawat (ETV Bharat)

In the women's 50 Km race, Kalpana claimed first place, followed by Usha in Second and Manisha in third. All three athletes performed strongly on the steep and difficult terrain.

In the 42-kilometre men's category, Yogesh stood first, while Shilpar Seti finished second and Ajay secured third place.

The 21.2 Km race witnessed intense competition across several age groups: The list of winners:

Overall Men

Amardeep

Sunil

Shang Anthony

Overall Women

Komal

Yeva

Saffron

Men (18-36 years)

Nikhil

Arjun

Shoaib

Women (18-36 Years)

Komal

Monica

Joshika

Men (36-45 years)

Jagmohan

Mohit

Shwetansh

Men (45-60 years)

Ajay

Shashank

Sanjay

10 Km Race Winners:

Overall Men

Aditya

Jasvir

Sanjeev

Overall Women

Swati

Isha

Men (18-36 years)

Kulveer Panwar

Krish

Aman

Men (36-45 years)

Dan Wenig

Christopher Martin

Vineet

Men (under 18)

Tenzing

Aryan

Advik

Women (36-45 years)

Rakhi

Ritu

5 Km Race Results

Men

Rakesh Rawat

Dishu

Shivam

Women

Babita Rautle

Jyoti Ramola

Sakshi

Young runner Sanchit Telwan, who finished second in the 50 Km race, said his dream is to represent India in the Olympics. Running since the fourth grade, he urged youth to take up sports for a healthier future.

Delhi's Rekha Rawat, a seasoned runner with over 50 events to her name, said, Mussoorie's clean air made the marathon a refreshing experience. Though the steep elevation posed a challenge, she overcame it and expressed interest in returning next year.

18-year-old Sanchit secured second place in the 50-kilometre ultra marathon (ETV Bharat)

Organising committee head Sandeep Shani thanked all participants and supporting organisations. He announced that the marathon will now be integrated with the Mussoorie Winter Line Carnival, bringing a month-long range of activities to boost winter tourism and create local employment.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi congratulated the winners and praised the successful organisation of the event. He said such marathons promote tourism and create opportunities for local residents, adding that the government plans to host similar events across the state to strengthen winter tourism and sports culture.

