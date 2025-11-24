ETV Bharat / sports

Army Runner Twesang Wins Mussoorie Ultra Marathon; 411 Athletes Compete In High-Altitude Challenge

Mussoorie: The cold winter morning in Mussoorie turned energetic as 411 runners from across the country took part in the Tom Alter Memorial Mussoorie Ultra Marathon. Runners of all ages enjoyed the unique experience of competing on Mussoorie's steep and scenic high-altitude roads. The event included several race categories.

The highlight of the event was the 50-kilometre ultra marathon, where Army runner Twesang, posted in Ladakh, claimed first place on Sunday. He completed the course in three hours and 40 minutes. After the race, Twesang shared that Mussoorie holds a special place in his life as he studied for three years at a Tibetan school in the town.

Tom Alter's son Jimmy Alter (ETV Bharat)

Although his target was finishing the race in three hours and 20 minutes, he said the steep 25-kilometre stretch slowed him down. He said he was satisfied with his performance. He also cherished the experience of running amidst Mussoorie's natural beauty.

In the same category, 18-year-old Sanchit from Mussoorie secured second place. Om Darshan from Delhi finished third. Om said that running in Delhi's pollution is challenging, and the fresh air of Mussoorie helped him deliver one of his best performances. He said that people must dedicate at least one hour every day to fitness.

Rekha Rawat (ETV Bharat)

In the women's 50 Km race, Kalpana claimed first place, followed by Usha in Second and Manisha in third. All three athletes performed strongly on the steep and difficult terrain.

In the 42-kilometre men's category, Yogesh stood first, while Shilpar Seti finished second and Ajay secured third place.

The 21.2 Km race witnessed intense competition across several age groups: The list of winners:

Overall Men

Amardeep Sunil Shang Anthony

Overall Women

Komal Yeva Saffron

Men (18-36 years)