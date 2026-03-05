ETV Bharat / sports

Arjun Tendulkar Gets Married To Saaniya Chandhok In A Star-Studded Ceremony In Mumbai

Arjun and Saaniya with family ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married Saaniya Chandhok on March 5 in a ceremony attended by several celebrities. The celebration in South Mumbai saw multiple stars from the sports, business and entertainment worlds come together to attend the wedding. The function took place at a private venue in South Mumbai. His family members, close friends and well-known faces from across the fields gathered to celebrate the couple’s big day. The wedding comes after weeks of festivities that had steadily built up excitement around the special occasion. The couple had announced their engagement on August 25 last year. Former India skipper MS Dhoni arrived at the venue with his wife Sakshi to attend the wedding. India head coach Gautam Gambhir also attended the function with his wife, Natasha Jain. Harbhajan Singh attending wedding with his wife (PTI) Cricketing fraternity at Arjun’s wedding