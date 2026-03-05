Arjun Tendulkar Gets Married To Saaniya Chandhok In A Star-Studded Ceremony In Mumbai
Arjun Tendulkar married Saaniya Chandhok in South Mumbai on March 5 in a ceremony attended by several stars.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married Saaniya Chandhok on March 5 in a ceremony attended by several celebrities. The celebration in South Mumbai saw multiple stars from the sports, business and entertainment worlds come together to attend the wedding.
The function took place at a private venue in South Mumbai. His family members, close friends and well-known faces from across the fields gathered to celebrate the couple’s big day. The wedding comes after weeks of festivities that had steadily built up excitement around the special occasion. The couple had announced their engagement on August 25 last year.
Former India skipper MS Dhoni arrived at the venue with his wife Sakshi to attend the wedding. India head coach Gautam Gambhir also attended the function with his wife, Natasha Jain.
Cricketing fraternity at Arjun’s wedding
Many stalwarts of the Indian cricket team attended the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar. Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar was there with his wife, Marshneil Gavaskar. Former India head coach Rahul Dravid, former captain Anil Kumble and former India coach Ravi Shastri were also present at the ceremony.
World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh arrived with his wife Hazel Keech, while former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was also present at the ceremony.
Who is Saaniya Chandhok?
Saaniya prefers to keep a low public profile and is from one of Mumbai’s most prominent business families. She is the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family has a stronghold in the hospitality and food industries. Some of the notable mentions are the Ghai family owning the InterContinental hotel and the popular ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.
According to the Indian government records (Ministry of Corporate Affairs), she is a partner and director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai. The Instagram post by the company also indicates that she is the founder of the company. She has studied and graduated from the London School of Economics. She has also received a Veterinary Technician diploma from the Worldwide Veterinary Service in late 2024.