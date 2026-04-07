Watch: Arjun Tendulkar Unleashes Jasprit Bumrah-Like Yorkers During LSG Nets
Young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar left everyone stunned in the nets with perfect yorkers.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Young left-arm pacer and Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, is still waiting for his opportunity in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for Lucknow Super Giants. However, he has impressed everyone with his bowling in the nets. A video of the 26-year-old delivering perfect yorkers is doing the rounds on social media, offering the fans insight into his capabilities.
In a clip that is going viral on social media, the young pacer is seen troubling India batter and LSG captain Rishabh Pant with a barrage of yorkers. Also, Abdul Samad faced Arjun and was seen getting beaten. His deliveries targeted the base of the stumps and also uprooted them once or twice.
Remember The Name - Arjun Tendulkar https://t.co/UGS1abBMKD pic.twitter.com/gHvUyNb39N— Harsh shekhawat (@wordofshekhawat) April 6, 2026
Arjun’s yorkers steal the spotlight
With his lethal deliveries, Arjun is making a strong case for his selection in the playing XI for the franchise, thanks to his disciplined approach and accuracy. His success led to some of the social media users demanding for his inclusion in the lineup.
Arjun in Arjun mode 🥵 pic.twitter.com/Z3DMHHrhtx— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 4, 2026
New stint after playing for the Mumbai Indians
Arjun joined LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 after playing for the Mumbai Indians for two seasons. During his stint with the team, he picked up three wickets from five matches. He was added to LSG via a trade with the Mumbai Indians for his base price. The opportunities for him have been limited so far, and his all-around abilities will always keep him in contention.
Arjun started a new chapter in March 2026
Arjun Tendulkar started a new chapter in his life when he got married to Saaniya Chandhok in March 2026. s. The celebration in South Mumbai saw multiple stars from the sports, business and entertainment worlds come together to attend the wedding.
The function took place at a private venue in South Mumbai. His family members, close friends and well-known faces from across the fields gathered to celebrate the couple’s big day. The wedding comes after weeks of festivities that had steadily built up excitement around the special occasion. The couple had announced their engagement on August 25 last year.