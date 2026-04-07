ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar Unleashes Jasprit Bumrah-Like Yorkers During LSG Nets

Hyderabad: Young left-arm pacer and Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, is still waiting for his opportunity in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for Lucknow Super Giants. However, he has impressed everyone with his bowling in the nets. A video of the 26-year-old delivering perfect yorkers is doing the rounds on social media, offering the fans insight into his capabilities.

In a clip that is going viral on social media, the young pacer is seen troubling India batter and LSG captain Rishabh Pant with a barrage of yorkers. Also, Abdul Samad faced Arjun and was seen getting beaten. His deliveries targeted the base of the stumps and also uprooted them once or twice.

Arjun’s yorkers steal the spotlight

With his lethal deliveries, Arjun is making a strong case for his selection in the playing XI for the franchise, thanks to his disciplined approach and accuracy. His success led to some of the social media users demanding for his inclusion in the lineup.