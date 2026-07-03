ETV Bharat / sports

Argentina vs Cape Verde Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Fixture?

Hyderabad: Only three Round of 32 matches are yet to go in the FIFA World Cup 2026, and the football fans will see Argentine superstar Lionel Messi back in action. They will lock horns against Cape Verde on July 4 at 3:30 AM IST. Australia and Egypt will be up against each other at 11:30 PM IST on July 3, while Colombia and Ghana will square off at 7 PM IST on July 4 at the Kansas City stadium.

Messi has been one of the standout performers for the team, scoring six goals and is tied with Kylian Mbappé with six goals each. Messi is also leading the list of all-time World Cup goals with 19, while Mbappe is just one behind with 18 goals after scoring a brace for France against Sweden in a 3-0 victory.

The left-footed player will have a chance to strengthen his position in the golden boot race against the Cape Verde side that lacks experience at the global stage.

It will be their biggest challenge for Cape Verde as they will take on Argentina. If they managed to win, they would send shockwaves through the football fraternity with the result. On the other hand, Argentina are aiming to defend the title.

When will the Argentina vs Cape Verde Round of 32 match be played?

The knockout fixture will be played on July 3 ( July 4) in India.