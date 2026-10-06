ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Where To Watch Argentina vs Benin Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: After announcing his retirement from international football a few days ago, Lionel Messi is set to play his last international fixture as he will feature for Argentina in the friendly against Benin. The match will mark the end of the 21-year career of the Argentinian maestro. Messi will get to play his farewell game in his home country as the match will be hosted at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires.

The football lovers who want to watch the match on television have disappointing news for them. However, the Argentina vs Benin live streaming will be available online.

Lionel Messi’ career

Messi will bid goodbye to a remarkable career on Wednesday as he will step on the pitch for the last time for an international game. The Argentine star has scored 125 goals and provided 68 assists, making him the most decorated and celebrated footballer in his country.

Messi has featured in six football World Cups, scoring 21 goals from 34 World Cup matches. In the Copa America, he has scored 14 goals from 39 matches.

Tournaments Messi won and his contribution in them

Messi started his journey of winning crucial internationals with the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where Argentina won and he scored six goals. Next, Argentina won the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he scored two goals and provided two key assists.