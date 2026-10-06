Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Where To Watch Argentina vs Benin Live Streaming?
Lionel Messi is set to play his last international match as he will play for Argentina against Benin.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: After announcing his retirement from international football a few days ago, Lionel Messi is set to play his last international fixture as he will feature for Argentina in the friendly against Benin. The match will mark the end of the 21-year career of the Argentinian maestro. Messi will get to play his farewell game in his home country as the match will be hosted at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires.
The football lovers who want to watch the match on television have disappointing news for them. However, the Argentina vs Benin live streaming will be available online.
Lionel Messi’ career
Messi will bid goodbye to a remarkable career on Wednesday as he will step on the pitch for the last time for an international game. The Argentine star has scored 125 goals and provided 68 assists, making him the most decorated and celebrated footballer in his country.
One last Argentina camp for Lionel Messi 🥹🇦🇷 For more than two decades, these colors have been part of his life. The heartbreaks, the records, the trophies, the World Cup… everything. Now, for the final time, Leo walks through those doors as an Argentina player 💙🤍 Some goodbyes just don’t feel real 🐐🥺 #Internationalfootball— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) October 5, 2026
Messi has featured in six football World Cups, scoring 21 goals from 34 World Cup matches. In the Copa America, he has scored 14 goals from 39 matches.
Tournaments Messi won and his contribution in them
Messi started his journey of winning crucial internationals with the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where Argentina won and he scored six goals. Next, Argentina won the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he scored two goals and provided two key assists.
#SelecciónMayor Entrenamiento con +1000 de aura ✨💫🥹 https://t.co/B41gVVBAvC— 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) October 5, 2026
He then led the national side to the 2021 Copa América title, contributing four goals and five assists. The team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, securing Messi his maiden World Cup title. The Argentine superstar scored seven goals and three assists.
Messi then led the team to the 2024 Copa América title, taking the team to their second title run in the South American championships.
Argentina vs Benin live streaming details
When is Lionel Messi’s last match for Argentina?
Messi’s last match for Argentina is scheduled to take place on October 7.
When will the Argentina vs Benin match start?
The Argentina vs Benin match will start at 4:30 AM IST.
Where will Argentina vs Benin be telecast on TV in India?
No television broadcast is scheduled for the Argentina vs Benin match.
Where to watch Argentina vs Benin live streaming in India?
The Argentina vs Benin live stream will be shown on ZEE5.