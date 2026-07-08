Argentina Vs Egypt Match Review | 'Only Argentina Is Capable Of Pulling Off The Unthinkable'
Argentina is capable of pulling off the unthinkable, scoring three goals in less than fifteen minutes in a high-stakes Round of 16 knockout match.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
By ESTO, ES A MI CRITERIO, COACH ALEJANDRO LINO
We have been saying it since the opening matches of this World Cup: this is, without a shadow of a doubt, the most wide-open and evenly matched tournament I can remember. Barring perhaps two or three national teams, the rest of the field is balanced enough for anyone to beat anyone. Most squads boast impeccable physical fitness, showcasing top-tier individual talent, well-drilled tactical blocks, high-flying strategies, and highly visible patterns of play. However, very few possess that "plus" that so deeply characterises the Albiceleste: PURE HEART.
The truth is, only Argentina is capable of pulling off the unthinkable. Even while playing poorly (once again), the team tapped into their competitive mystique to hammer home three goals in less than fifteen minutes in a high-stakes Round of 16 knockout match.
On the tactical board, Lionel Scaloni managed to establish a bit more consistency in midfield by dropping Leandro Paredes deeper and releasing the former Atlético de Madrid man, Rodrigo De Paul, into a more offensive role—though, despite his tireless work rate, he failed to shine at his absolute best.
Argentina banked on their trademark possession game and building solid attacking phases, but once again looked incredibly fragile and unbalanced during defensive transitions. This was a cardinal sin against counter-attacks, which the African side expertly exploited with direct, piercing transitions that had us completely rattled.
Just as the outlook turned bleak and the ghosts of poor collective play returned, sheer hierarchy and self-pride came to the rescue. A flat, ineffective possession football morphed into a blitz of pure defiance and competitive grit. Three lethal, consecutive, and devastating blows in the blink of an eye shattered Egypt's resistance to book the ticket to the quarter-finals. It wasn’t a pretty match to watch; there are glaring operational issues left to fix ahead of what’s coming next, but the heritage and pedigree of this team remain untouched.
(DISCLAIMER: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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