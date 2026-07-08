ETV Bharat / sports

Argentina Vs Egypt Match Review | 'Only Argentina Is Capable Of Pulling Off The Unthinkable'

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates scoring their second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. ( AP )

By ​ESTO, ES A MI CRITERIO, COACH ALEJANDRO LINO

​We have been saying it since the opening matches of this World Cup: this is, without a shadow of a doubt, the most wide-open and evenly matched tournament I can remember. Barring perhaps two or three national teams, the rest of the field is balanced enough for anyone to beat anyone. Most squads boast impeccable physical fitness, showcasing top-tier individual talent, well-drilled tactical blocks, high-flying strategies, and highly visible patterns of play. However, very few possess that "plus" that so deeply characterises the Albiceleste: PURE HEART.

​The truth is, only Argentina is capable of pulling off the unthinkable. Even while playing poorly (once again), the team tapped into their competitive mystique to hammer home three goals in less than fifteen minutes in a high-stakes Round of 16 knockout match.

​On the tactical board, Lionel Scaloni managed to establish a bit more consistency in midfield by dropping Leandro Paredes deeper and releasing the former Atlético de Madrid man, Rodrigo De Paul, into a more offensive role—though, despite his tireless work rate, he failed to shine at his absolute best.