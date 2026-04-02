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Are We Mossad Agents In Iran? Nakamura Slams FIDE's Tough Anti-Cheating Protocols At Candidates

New Delhi: American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura has slammed the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for its stringent anti-cheating measures at the ongoing Candidates Tournament in Cyprus, calling them "complete nonsense". The world number two expressed his frustration when asked about the anti-cheating measures at the elite tournament to determine D Gukesh’s challenger for the world championship later this year.

He said the scanners and machines around the playing area have made the players feel like Mossad (Israeli intelligence) agents operating inside Iran.

"My general view about the whole topic of delay, cheating over the board, all that stuff is that I frankly think it's nonsense. I do think it really is, considering the amount of machines they have to scan the players in the room," Nakamura said on his YouTube channel in conversation with Norwegian GM Jon Ludvig Hammer and Luxembourg's WIM Fiona Steil-Antoni.

Nakamura, one of the eight players competing in the Open section of the Candidates, added that FIDE should "get real", saying it was impossible to cheat with an elite field and so many arbiters in the playing hall.

"I think it's all complete nonsense. That's not to say I have a problem with that per se, but I just think that the fears that some players have expressed. I'm just going to be honest...they scan us before the games, they scan us after the game," he said.

"They have the metal detectors, they have the separate scanners, I mean... I feel like what are we all? Mossad agents inside Iran or something. Come on, we are chess players, let's be real, seriously, let's be real," said Nakamura, who drew his fourth-round match with Wei Yi to be on just 1.5 points.