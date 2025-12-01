ETV Bharat / sports

Khelo India Games Provide Athletes Big Stage, Opines Archer Aditi Swami

Hyderabad: Events like Khelo India University Games give players the experience of playing on a big platform. The competition inspires them to make it big at the senior level and prepares them for the bigger stages. Aditi Gopichand Swami, who won the individual gold medal in the World Archery Championship recently, echoed the same sentiment after winning the gold medal in the Khelo India University Games on Friday while playing for Shivaji University.

In the final match held at the shooting range in Jagatpura, Jaipur, Aditi defeated Taniparthi Chikitha of Lovely Professional University 147-143 in the women's compound individual category. On Sunday, she shared her experiences with the organizing committee.

World’s youngest compound archer

Aditi, who achieved a historic feat by winning the individual gold medal at the 2023 World Archery Championships in Berlin, participated in the Khelo India University Games for the first time, representing Shivaji University. She has previously won three gold medals at the Khelo India Youth Games (2022, 2023, and 2024). The Khelo India University Games Organizing Committee declared her India's first and the world's youngest compound archer.