Khelo India Games Provide Athletes Big Stage, Opines Archer Aditi Swami
Indian archer Aditi Swami has opined that the Khelo India Games provide a big opportunity for the Indian players to prove themselves.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Events like Khelo India University Games give players the experience of playing on a big platform. The competition inspires them to make it big at the senior level and prepares them for the bigger stages. Aditi Gopichand Swami, who won the individual gold medal in the World Archery Championship recently, echoed the same sentiment after winning the gold medal in the Khelo India University Games on Friday while playing for Shivaji University.
In the final match held at the shooting range in Jagatpura, Jaipur, Aditi defeated Taniparthi Chikitha of Lovely Professional University 147-143 in the women's compound individual category. On Sunday, she shared her experiences with the organizing committee.
World’s youngest compound archer
Aditi, who achieved a historic feat by winning the individual gold medal at the 2023 World Archery Championships in Berlin, participated in the Khelo India University Games for the first time, representing Shivaji University. She has previously won three gold medals at the Khelo India Youth Games (2022, 2023, and 2024). The Khelo India University Games Organizing Committee declared her India's first and the world's youngest compound archer.
Aditi shares her experience
Sharing her experience, Aditi said that these events provide athletes with the opportunity to experience a larger platform. Playing in competitions of this level is always inspiring. These competitions prepare athletes for the bigger stage. She said that events like the Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games prove to be very important for the professional development and economic strength of athletes.
Since compound archery is being included in the Olympics as a mixed team event for the first time, Aditi has now made the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics her next target. She said that earlier she used to regret the compound event not being included in the Olympics, but now she has a big opportunity to win gold for the country.
While discussing her financial challenges, she explained that before joining TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), training, diet, and gym expenses were significant. The Khelo India scholarship played a crucial role in her journey. Aditi also said that the ever-expanding sports infrastructure and government support have opened up new opportunities for athletes, and she hopes India will establish a stronger presence in international archery in the coming years.