ETV Bharat / sports

India Get 100th Grandmaster As Anuj Shrivatri Wins ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship

Sinacaban (Philippines): Indian chess is continuously progressing, and Anuj Shrivatri of Madhya Pradesh added another chapter to it. The 22-year-old became the 100th Grandmaster from India. He completed the title requirements by winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship.

Shivatri began the tournament on a disappointing note as he suffered a defeat in the opening game. However, he recovered to sign off the competition with seven points after nine rounds and emerged triumphant.

He was half a point ahead of second-placed Nguyen Duc Hoa of Vietnam, while Nouri Alekhine of the Philippines finished in third place with six points.

The title was in balance in the closing rounds, but Shivatri clinched the title by winning the last two matches and became the 100th Indian GM on the occasion of Diwali.

India got their first GM in 1988 in the form of Viswanathan Anand, and 38 years later, they have got its 100th Grandmaster. India have witnessed several players getting the GM title, with S Aswath becoming the 98th in July and VS Rathanvel the 99th more recently.

Shivatri has been looked upon as a prospect for a long time. He earned the International Master (IM) title in 2020 and was the youngest IM from Madhya Pradesh back then. Six years on, he inked a new chapter in his chess career and carved a significant achievement for the country as well.