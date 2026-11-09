India Get 100th Grandmaster As Anuj Shrivatri Wins ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship
Anuj Shrivatri became India's 100th Grandmaster nearly 39 years after India's first GM, Viswanathan Anand.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 7:13 AM IST
Sinacaban (Philippines): Indian chess is continuously progressing, and Anuj Shrivatri of Madhya Pradesh added another chapter to it. The 22-year-old became the 100th Grandmaster from India. He completed the title requirements by winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship.
Shivatri began the tournament on a disappointing note as he suffered a defeat in the opening game. However, he recovered to sign off the competition with seven points after nine rounds and emerged triumphant.
The moment everyone has been waiting for is here - India has got it's 100th Chess Grandmaster! IM Anuj Shrivatri of Madhya Pradesh won the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship and earned the Grandmaster title. After losing the first game, Anuj scored 7/8 points to win the tournament. With this, India gained its 100th GM, and Madhya Pradesh got its first. Huge congratulations to Anuj and his family on this achievement! And what an incredibly proud moment for Indian Chess! Graphic: Anmol Bhargav— ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) November 8, 2026
He was half a point ahead of second-placed Nguyen Duc Hoa of Vietnam, while Nouri Alekhine of the Philippines finished in third place with six points.
The title was in balance in the closing rounds, but Shivatri clinched the title by winning the last two matches and became the 100th Indian GM on the occasion of Diwali.
Happy Diwali. A cracker of a 100. Congrats to @AnujShrivatri on getting India to this milestone. Funnily only today I was thinking December 2027 will be the 40th anniversary of my GM title and literally this manifested....@FIDE_chess @aicfchess— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) November 8, 2026
India got their first GM in 1988 in the form of Viswanathan Anand, and 38 years later, they have got its 100th Grandmaster. India have witnessed several players getting the GM title, with S Aswath becoming the 98th in July and VS Rathanvel the 99th more recently.
Shivatri has been looked upon as a prospect for a long time. He earned the International Master (IM) title in 2020 and was the youngest IM from Madhya Pradesh back then. Six years on, he inked a new chapter in his chess career and carved a significant achievement for the country as well.
GRANDMASTER No. 100 FOR BHARAT! India achieves a historic milestone as Anuj Shrivatri becomes the country's 100th Grandmaster by winning the 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships 2026 in Ozamiz City, Philippines, securing the direct GM title! Congratulations, Anuj! A proud moment for Indian chess. Onwards to 200 Grandmasters! @narendramodi @mansukhmandviya @FIDE_chess @PMOIndia @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @aicfchess— Nitin Narang (@narangnitin) November 8, 2026
Anand hails Shivatri’s achievement
Former Chess World Champion, Viswanathan Anand congratulated the youngster for his achievement.
“Happy Diwali. A cracker of a 100. Congrats to @AnujShrivatri on getting India to this milestone. Funnily, only today I was thinking December 2027 will be the 40th anniversary of my GM title, and literally this manifested,” he wrote on a post uploaded on his ‘X’ handle.
All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Nitin Narang also praised the achievement.
“GRANDMASTER No. 100 FOR BHARAT! India achieves a historic milestone as Anuj Shrivatri becomes the country’s 100th Grandmaster by winning the 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships 2026 in Ozamiz City, Philippines, securing the direct GM title! Congratulations, Anuj! A proud moment for Indian chess. Onwards to 200 Grandmasters!,” AICF president Nitin Narang posted on X.