ISSF World Championships: Anish Bhanwala Becomes First Individual Pistol Shooter From India To Win A Medal In Tournament

Hyderabad: Anish Bhanwala from India clinched a silver medal in the 25m rapid-fire pistol event in the ISSF World Championships on Sunday, marking the most significant achievement of his career. With the podium finish, he created history, becoming the first individual pistol shooter from the country to win a medal in the tournament.

The 23-year-old, hailing from Haryana, showed a lot of composure during the two intense shoot-offs in the final, bagging 28 points to claim the second position. Bhanwala made it to the finals through the qualification round, where he finished in second place with a total of 585 points - 291 in stage 1 and 294 in stage 2.

Also, with the win, he has qualified for the next month's World Cup Final in Doha. He expressed his delight after the triumph.

"It is difficult to explain in words, but the feeling is completely unreal," said Anish in the post-match interview to ISSF.