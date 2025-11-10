ISSF World Championships: Anish Bhanwala Becomes First Individual Pistol Shooter From India To Win A Medal In Tournament
India’s Anish Bhanwala secured a silver medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol event at the ISSF World Championships.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 9:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: Anish Bhanwala from India clinched a silver medal in the 25m rapid-fire pistol event in the ISSF World Championships on Sunday, marking the most significant achievement of his career. With the podium finish, he created history, becoming the first individual pistol shooter from the country to win a medal in the tournament.
The 23-year-old, hailing from Haryana, showed a lot of composure during the two intense shoot-offs in the final, bagging 28 points to claim the second position. Bhanwala made it to the finals through the qualification round, where he finished in second place with a total of 585 points - 291 in stage 1 and 294 in stage 2.
Also, with the win, he has qualified for the next month's World Cup Final in Doha. He expressed his delight after the triumph.
Shooting, ISSF World Championships 2025: Finally finally finally, Anish Bhanwala becomes a world championships medalist in 25m RFP!— Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) November 9, 2025
👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/PKVcIEkLID
"It is difficult to explain in words, but the feeling is completely unreal," said Anish in the post-match interview to ISSF.
"I have tried a lot of times before; my preparation has been good, but I could not deliver when it came to the competition. This time I was better prepared in my training and things worked out in my favour," added Anish, who qualified for next month's World Cup Final in Doha.
Clement Bessaguet of France won the gold medal with 31 points, continuing his dominance from the qualifying round, where he finished at the top with a tally of 589.
SILVER ‼️ 🔔 🚨 Super shooting by Anish🇮🇳@anish_bhanwala for a first worlds medal, a 🥈 🔥 in the men’s rapid-fire pistol 🔫 with a score of 28 in the final. Here he (left) is with Clement Bessaguet (centre) 🇫🇷 🥇& Maksym Horodynets (right) 🇺🇦 🥉. #ISSFWorldChampionship #Cairo pic.twitter.com/kyqUX1NkMk— NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) November 9, 2025
The Indian shooter started with a perfect five in the opening series. After the first three series of five shots each, Bhanwala was in second position with 16 points, while China's Ni Zhixin was leading the fray with 17 points.
He maintained his consistency in the elimination round as well, scoring two consecutive 4s and tying with three others at 20 points. The Indian shooter faced a hiccup in the third elimination round and missed three targets. Clement established his lead with 25 points, hitting all the marks. Before advancing into the final, Bhanwala won shoot-offs against Germany's Emanuel Mueller and Ukraine's Maksym Horodynets.
Other Indian shooters Adarsh Singh and Sameer finished 22nd and 35th with scores of 575 and 571, respectively, in the event and were far away from the podium finish.