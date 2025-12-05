ETV Bharat / sports

Andre Russell Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Indian Premier League Retirement

Hyderabad: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has broken his silence on his sudden Indian Premier League (IPL) retirement and has explained the real reason behind the decision. The Caribbean all-rounder was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction in December after spending 12 seasons with the franchise. Afterwards, many expected KKR to bring him back in the auction or some other franchise to trigger a bidding war for him. However, Russell announced his shock retirement from the tournament.

Recently, the veteran all-rounder revealed the reason behind his decision to step away from the IPL. He mentioned that the decision was taken considering the challenges he faced while playing in the IPL.

“Definitely. It is based on the number of games and the travel. You have to make sure that you recover as well as possible to stay fresh and manage your body, manage practice sessions and your workload in the gym. You definitely need to practise, you need to hit the gym, but also make sure not to do too much. With a big league like the IPL, it's always challenging for me as an all-rounder. And I can only speak on behalf of myself, because to bat, bowl and then make sure that you do some catching and fielding stuff – it's always challenging. I just think this league is so big that you always want to make sure that your best performance is always at hand,” Russell told Cricbuzz.

Russell further added that he never imagined himself playing only as a batter and focuses on both skills.