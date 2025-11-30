ETV Bharat / sports

Andre Russell Announces IPL Retirement Ahead Of 2026 Mini Auction

Hyderabad: In a recent development, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell hung up his boots from the Indian Premier League. The swashbuckling all-rounder announced his decision through his Instagram handle. Although he has retired as a player, Russell will work with the franchise as their power coach. He has become the first ‘power coach’ of an IPL franchise.

The 37-year-old shocked the cricketing world with his decision to retire after not being retained by the franchise ahead of the mini auction, which is to be held in a few days.

“Hanging up my IPL boots… but not the swagger. What a ride it’s been in the IPL — 12 seasons of memories, and a whole lot of love from the KKR family. I’ll still be smashing sixes and taking wickets in every other league around the world. And the best part? I’m not leaving home… you’ll see me in a new role, in KKR’s Support Staff, as the POWER COACH of 2026. New chapter. Same energy. Forever a Knight,” he wrote on his Instagram handle.