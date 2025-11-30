Andre Russell Announces IPL Retirement Ahead Of 2026 Mini Auction
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.
Hyderabad: In a recent development, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell hung up his boots from the Indian Premier League. The swashbuckling all-rounder announced his decision through his Instagram handle. Although he has retired as a player, Russell will work with the franchise as their power coach. He has become the first ‘power coach’ of an IPL franchise.
The 37-year-old shocked the cricketing world with his decision to retire after not being retained by the franchise ahead of the mini auction, which is to be held in a few days.
“Hanging up my IPL boots… but not the swagger. What a ride it’s been in the IPL — 12 seasons of memories, and a whole lot of love from the KKR family. I’ll still be smashing sixes and taking wickets in every other league around the world. And the best part? I’m not leaving home… you’ll see me in a new role, in KKR’s Support Staff, as the POWER COACH of 2026. New chapter. Same energy. Forever a Knight,” he wrote on his Instagram handle.
Andre Russell's IPL career
Russell has featured in a total of 140 matches in the IPL and has become one of the brutal strikers of the whiter-ball over the years. The all-rounder started his career with Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils then) and then moved to Kolkata Knight Riders, where he became one of the mainstays.
The Caribbean all-rounder played a total of 133 IPL matches for KKR, scoring 2593 runs with an average of 28.81 and an impressive strike rate of 174.97. Overall, he finished his IPL career with 2651 runs and was one of the most loved foreign cricketers in the history of the tournament.