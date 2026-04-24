Andhra Pradesh: Retired Army Jawan Defies Age, Bring Global Glory In Masters Athletics At 50
Encouraged by fellow athletics and Veteran Athletics Association of Visakhapatnam's support, Seetharam entered competitive Masters Athletics - marking the beginning of an extraordinary second innings.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Akkireddypalem: 50-year-old former Indian Army jawan Ganthakoru Seetharam has emerged as a standout performer in Masters Athletics in Bangkok, proving that age is no barrier to excellence but also an inspiring testament to grit and discipline.
Hailing from Visakhapatnam's Tunglam in Ward No. 69, Seetharam has been consistently winning medals across district, state, national, and international competitions. Despite beginning his athletic journey relatively late, his unwavering commitment has propelled him to remarkable heights.
A graduate, Seetharam, joined the Indian Army in 1996. Married to Vijayalakshmi and father to Kishore, he credits the Army for instilling in him the discipline that shaped his sporting career. ''I used to go to the gym, that's all. Running seriously started only after I joined the Army," he recalled.
Inspired by fellow soldiers, he soon embraced athletics, undergoing structured physical training and eventually mentoring others as well. After nearly 16 years of service, he retired in 2011.
Even after joining the State Bank of India in 2013, Seetharam remained dedicated to fitness. He continued rigorous daily training, focusing on sprint events including 100m, 200m, and 400m races. Encouraged by fellow athletes and supported by the Veteran Athletics Association of Visakhapatnam, he entered competitive Masters Athletics - marking the beginning of an extraordinary second innings.
His recent performances underline his consistency and determination. At the district-level meet in Visakhapatnam last October, he clinched gold in both 100m and 400m events. He followed it up with a dominant showing at the state championships in Guntur, securing gold medals in 100m, 200m, and 400m races.
On the national stage, at the championships held in Jabalpur this February, Seetharam bagged gold in the 100m and 200m sprints, along with a silver in the 400m. Extending his success internationally, he won a bronze medal in the 400m event at a global competition in Bangkok last month.
"Hard work, discipline, and consistency are everything. Age should never stop anyone from chasing their dreams," Seetharam said, offering a powerful message to aspiring athletes.
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