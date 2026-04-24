ETV Bharat / sports

Andhra Pradesh: Retired Army Jawan Defies Age, Bring Global Glory In Masters Athletics At 50

Akkireddypalem: 50-year-old former Indian Army jawan Ganthakoru Seetharam has emerged as a standout performer in Masters Athletics in Bangkok, proving that age is no barrier to excellence but also an inspiring testament to grit and discipline.

Hailing from Visakhapatnam's Tunglam in Ward No. 69, Seetharam has been consistently winning medals across district, state, national, and international competitions. Despite beginning his athletic journey relatively late, his unwavering commitment has propelled him to remarkable heights.

A graduate, Seetharam, joined the Indian Army in 1996. Married to Vijayalakshmi and father to Kishore, he credits the Army for instilling in him the discipline that shaped his sporting career. ''I used to go to the gym, that's all. Running seriously started only after I joined the Army," he recalled.

Inspired by fellow soldiers, he soon embraced athletics, undergoing structured physical training and eventually mentoring others as well. After nearly 16 years of service, he retired in 2011.