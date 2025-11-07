ETV Bharat / sports

Andhra Pradesh: Krishna District Girl Qualifies For Asia Cup Archery Tournament

Yuktha Sree to represent India at World Ranking Tournament Stage 3 to be held in Jeddah ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: A young female archer from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district has qualified for the prestigious Asia Cup Archery Championship (World Ranking Tournament) Stage 3 to be held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) from 10 – 15 December 2025.

Kondapavuluri Yuktha Sree of Madicherla village in Bapulapadu mandal has secured a spot in the Indian team for the upcoming international Archery tournament. Notably, she will be the only Indian girl in the recurve category to compete at this level in the past ten years.

Recently, Yuktha Sree secured first place in the national selection trials held in Sonipat, Haryana, from November 3 to 6, earning her chance to represent India internationally for the first time.

A sports enthusiast since childhood, Yuktha Sree says she first developed an interest in archery during her summer vacation in 2018. Encouraged by her parents, Jhansi Lakshmi and Sai Venkatagiri, she joined the Volga Archery Academy in Vijayawada, where she quickly began to excel. Her parents later relocated to Vijayawada to support her growing passion.