Andhra Pradesh: Krishna District Girl Qualifies For Asia Cup Archery Tournament
Yuktha Sree secured first place in the national selection trials held in Sonipat, Haryana, earning her chance to represent India internationally for the first time.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 2:44 PM IST
Amaravati: A young female archer from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district has qualified for the prestigious Asia Cup Archery Championship (World Ranking Tournament) Stage 3 to be held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) from 10 – 15 December 2025.
Kondapavuluri Yuktha Sree of Madicherla village in Bapulapadu mandal has secured a spot in the Indian team for the upcoming international Archery tournament. Notably, she will be the only Indian girl in the recurve category to compete at this level in the past ten years.
Recently, Yuktha Sree secured first place in the national selection trials held in Sonipat, Haryana, from November 3 to 6, earning her chance to represent India internationally for the first time.
A sports enthusiast since childhood, Yuktha Sree says she first developed an interest in archery during her summer vacation in 2018. Encouraged by her parents, Jhansi Lakshmi and Sai Venkatagiri, she joined the Volga Archery Academy in Vijayawada, where she quickly began to excel. Her parents later relocated to Vijayawada to support her growing passion.
What began as a hobby soon turned into a serious pursuit. Through rigorous practice and determination, Yuktha Sree rose rapidly in the sport, earning medals in several national-level competitions.
At just 14, she became the national champion in the sub-junior category, marking a historic moment as the first Telugu girl to achieve this feat in nearly two decades.
Recognising her talent, the Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur invited her for advanced training. Since then, she has consistently demonstrated outstanding performance in multiple tournaments.
With her sights set on an Olympic podium in the future, Yuktha Sree continues to train with dedication, aiming to shine on the global stage.
