ETV Bharat / sports

World Skate Games: Anandkumar Velkumar Wins Silver Medal In 1000m Sprint

Representational Image ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu skater Anandkumar Velkumar won a silver medal in the men's 1000m sprint category at the World Skating Games hosted in Paraguay. He missed out on a chance to win gold by a narrow margin and ended up finishing second on the podium.

India's star skater Anandkumar Velkumar has won two medals so far at the 2026 World Skate, and he will have an opportunity to bag another medal as he will compete in the Marathon on Sunday.

He displayed an excellent performance in the men's 1000-meter sprint event, clocking a time of 1 minute 21.922 seconds. He was fifth at one point of time but then made a strong comeback to finish the race in second position. Notably, the time difference between the gold medalist and Anandkumar was just 4 milliseconds. Duccio Marsili from Italy won the gold medal with a time of 1 minute 21.918 seconds. Chia-Cheng Cheng from Taiwan won the bronze medal with a time of 1 minute 22.343 seconds. Earlier, he won a bronze medal in the men's 500m sprint event with a time of 40.856 seconds.