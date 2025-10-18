Analysis: How Gill, Kohli And Rohit Stack Up Ahead of India-Australia ODI Series
The Men in Blue are set to take on Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning on October 19 at Perth.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 9:00 AM IST
By Nikhil Bapat
Hyderabad: Almost after eight months, star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will take the field when India take on Australia in the opening game of the three-match ODI series in Perth on Sunday.
Having retired from Tests and T20Is, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will now play under charismatic Shubman Gill. The right handed batter from Punjab, who is India's Test captain and T20I deputy, will lead the side in ODIs for the first time against Australia.
Ahead of the much-anticipated game, a data from CricViz looks into the contrasting strengths of the trio.
Timing Efficiency: 2021 onwards (minimum 1000 balls)
Shubman Gill leads the world with a CricViz Timing Score of 169, showcasing his immaculate precision. Virat Kohli is next at 150 (world rank 6), while Rohit Sharma is at 126 (rank 21), reflecting his higher-risk and power-heavy style.
Shot Control: 2021 onwards (minimum 1000 balls)
Babar Azam tops globally with a false shot percentage of 10.7 percent which is the least in the world. Shubman Gill (11.2%) and Virat Kohli (11.9%) too rank among the most controlled batters. Rohit, by contrast, records 18.9% false shots. The lower the false shot percentage, higher is the shot control, while high percentage indicates greater risk exposure.
Run Productivity (2023)
India played limited ODIs in 2024, but the previous year (2023), India dominated the format with Gill (1584 runs), Kohli (1377 runs), and Rohit (1255 runs) finishing as the world's top three run-scorers.
With the data showing Gill's precision at the top, Kohli's blend of control and class, and Rohit's attacking mindset, fans are poised for a fascinating reunion of India's best at Australia's toughest venues. The presence of Kohli-Rohit duo, both nearing the twilight of their ODI careers, makes this series even more special.
All eyes will now be on first ODI at Optus Stadium in Perth, where the Men in Blue are set to take on Aussies at their home turf.
