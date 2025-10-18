ETV Bharat / sports

Analysis: How Gill, Kohli And Rohit Stack Up Ahead of India-Australia ODI Series

By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: Almost after eight months, star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will take the field when India take on Australia in the opening game of the three-match ODI series in Perth on Sunday.

Having retired from Tests and T20Is, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will now play under charismatic Shubman Gill. The right handed batter from Punjab, who is India's Test captain and T20I deputy, will lead the side in ODIs for the first time against Australia.

Ahead of the much-anticipated game, a data from CricViz looks into the contrasting strengths of the trio.

Timing Efficiency: 2021 onwards (minimum 1000 balls)

Shubman Gill leads the world with a CricViz Timing Score of 169, showcasing his immaculate precision. Virat Kohli is next at 150 (world rank 6), while Rohit Sharma is at 126 (rank 21), reflecting his higher-risk and power-heavy style.