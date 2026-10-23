ETV Bharat / sports

Anahat Singh Scripts History; Reaches Her Maiden PSA Gold Semifinal

File photo: Anahat Singh ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Anahat Singh’s impressive run at the Silicon Valley Open has continued as she booked a place in the semi-final with a victory over Egypt's Salma Hany. She bounced back after facing a 2-1 deficit early in the contest and reached her maiden semi-final of a PSA Gold event.

The 18-year-old won 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5 in a 42-minute contest. The Indian, ranked number 15 in the world, had a tough start as she lost two of the first three games. But she turned the momentum in the fourth game, dropping just two points and then winning the decider by 11-8. The Indian teenage sensation admitted that she didn’t start off well but also mentioned that she was not going to let her opponent get away with an easy win.

“I did not start off well. The first game was 11-4, which was a pretty bad start. However, I wanted to find a way to make my way back into the match and put up a fight. Whether it resulted in a win or a loss, I did not want to let it go too easily,” Anahat said after the triumph. “I gave it my all in the second game and tried to make it one-all. We kept winning games alternately, so it was quite a roller coaster. I am happy I got through it.” A big feat for Anahat Singh