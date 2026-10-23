Anahat Singh Scripts History; Reaches Her Maiden PSA Gold Semifinal
Anahat Singh bounced back from a 2-1 deficit to outplay Egypt's Salma Hany and book a berth in her maiden PSA Gold semi-final.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: Anahat Singh’s impressive run at the Silicon Valley Open has continued as she booked a place in the semi-final with a victory over Egypt's Salma Hany. She bounced back after facing a 2-1 deficit early in the contest and reached her maiden semi-final of a PSA Gold event.
The 18-year-old won 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5 in a 42-minute contest. The Indian, ranked number 15 in the world, had a tough start as she lost two of the first three games. But she turned the momentum in the fourth game, dropping just two points and then winning the decider by 11-8. The Indian teenage sensation admitted that she didn’t start off well but also mentioned that she was not going to let her opponent get away with an easy win.
Result: @SVOpenSquash 2026 Women's QF 🇮🇳 @Anahat_Singh13 beats [6] Salma Hany 🇪🇬 3-2: 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5 (42m) 📝 Live updates 👉 https://t.co/ZfiBIEN7nb https://t.co/nYGIoRCC97— PSA Squash Tour (@PSASquashTour) October 22, 2026
“I did not start off well. The first game was 11-4, which was a pretty bad start. However, I wanted to find a way to make my way back into the match and put up a fight. Whether it resulted in a win or a loss, I did not want to let it go too easily,” Anahat said after the triumph.
“I gave it my all in the second game and tried to make it one-all. We kept winning games alternately, so it was quite a roller coaster. I am happy I got through it.”
WHAT A COMEBACK BY ANAHAT SINGH! 🤯💪 INDIA’S SQUASH SENSATION ANAHAT IS INTO HER FIRST-EVER PSA GOLD SEMIFINAL! 🇮🇳 World No. 15 Anahat takes down Egypt’s World No. 14 Salma Hany in a five-game battle at the Silicon Valley Open! 💥 Final Score: 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5 LET’S GOOOOO GIRL!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/8SPJg1iYKp— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 23, 2026
A big feat for Anahat Singh
Anahat’s progress in the senior circuit has been incredible and has taken it up a notch by reaching her maiden PSA Gold Semifinal. She had come very near to making it into the last four at the London Classic, where her campaign ended in the quarterfinal. That time, she became the first Indian woman since Joshna Chinappa in 2021 to reach the quarterfinal of a Gold level event. This time, she has made it one step better.
Breakthrough run for Anahat
Anahat already made waves in the tournament when she beat Egypt’s eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini in the Round of 16. She won 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 in a 30-minute contest, pulling off the biggest win of her career. Following that up with a comeback win against Hany has made her run more impressive, and an even bigger challenge waits ahead.
Anahat will square off against Malaysia’s World No. 4 Sivasangari Subramaniam in the semis. The two had met in the final of the Asian Games women’s singles event, where Subramaniam emerged triumphant.
Anahat has already written her name in the record books this year, becoming the first Indian to win the girls’ singles title at the World Junior Squash Championships.