ETV Bharat / sports

Anahat Singh Becomes First Indian To Reach The Final Of World Junior Squash Championship

Ontario: Anahat Singh has become the first Indian to reach the World Junior Squash Championship final since veteran Joshna Chinappa achieved the feat in 2005. On Friday, the top-seeded Delhi girl beat Egyptian 3/4 seed Barb Sameh 11-3 8-11 11-4 11-6 in the semifinals.

World No 20 Anahat, a bronze medal-winning semifinalist last year, is the firm favourite and is just one step away from becoming India's first World Junior squash champion. "I'm really happy. I played Barb a few months ago at the British Junior Open, and it was a close match like this, so I knew I'd have to play really well," Anahat said.