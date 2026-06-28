First Time In 149 Years: Amir Jangoo And Roston Chase Stitch Historic Partnership In WI vs SL 1st Test
Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase stitched a 401-run partnership for the sixth wicket in the first Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase formed a historic 401-run partnership for the sixth wicket while playing for West Indies against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test played at the North Sound in Antigua. They registered the highest sixth-wicket partnership in Test cricket history. Jangoo, who is playing only his second Test match, amassed 233 off 373 balls, while the Caribbean skipper Chase played a knock of 194 runs from 324 deliveries.
Jangoo-Chase script history
The duo added 401 runs from 602 deliveries for the sixth wicket and helped the Caribbean team post a massive total of 626/9 declared. They broke the previous record set by England’s Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town in January 2016.
Highest partnerships for 6th wicket or lower in Tests
|Players
|Country
|Runs
|Wicket
|Opponent
|Venue
|Start Date
|Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase
|West Indies
|401
|6th
|Sri Lanka
|North Sound
|June 25, 2026
|Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes
|England
|399
|6th
|South Africa
|Cape Town
|January 2, 2016
|BJ Watling, Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|365*
|6th
|Sri Lanka
|Wellington
|January 3, 2015
|Brendon McCullum, BJ Watling
|New Zealand
|352
|6th
|India
|Wellington
|February 14, 2014
|Mahela Jayawardene, Prasanna Jayawardene
|Sri Lanka
|351
|6th
|India
|Ahmedabad
|November 16, 2009
|Denis Atkinson, Clairmonte Depeiaza
|West Indies
|347
|7th
|Australia
|Bridgetown
|May 14, 1955
First time in 149 years
In the 149-year history of Test cricket, no pair has added 400 or more runs for the sixth wicket before the West Indian pair. Their 401-run partnership is also the second-highest stand for any wicket in a Test involving two West Indies batters. The record for the highest partnership is held by Conrad Hunte and Garry Sobers, who stitched a 446-run stand against Pakistan in the Test fixture played from February 26 to March 4, 1958.
Highest partnerships for the West Indies in Tests
|Players
|Runs
|Wicket
|Opponent
|Venue
|Start Date
|Conrad Hunte, Garry Sobers
|465
|2nd
|Pakistan
|Kingston
|February 26, 1958
|Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase
|401
|6th
|Sri Lanka
|North Sound
|June 25, 2026
|Garry Sobers, Frank Worrell
|399
|4th
|England
|Bridgetown
|January 6, 1960
|Denis Atkinson, Clairmonte Depeiaza
|347
|7th
|Australia
|Bridgetown
|May 14, 1955
|Everton Weekes, Frank Worrell
|338
|3rd
|England
|Port of Spain
|March 17, 1954
Jangoo’s innings of 233 also made him the West Indian batter to score the highest individual score by a West Indies batter in a World Test Championship (WTC) match.
West Indies take a lead of 318 runs in the first innings
Sitting at Top. 🥇🏏— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 27, 2026
A record stand filled with determination and entertainment. ✨💥#WIvSL | #MenInMaroon | #WIOutside pic.twitter.com/R5ZPmIRolJ
The West Indies have put themselves in a commanding position by taking a lead of 318 runs in the first innings. Batting first, Sri Lanka put 308 on the scoreboard, and the hosts put themselves in a commanding position by declaring their innings after scoring 626/9. Dhananjaya de Silva scored a century, while Dinesh Chandimal scored a fifty. However, all their efforts were blown away by the historic partnership between Jangoo and Chase.