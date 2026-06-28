ETV Bharat / sports

First Time In 149 Years: Amir Jangoo And Roston Chase Stitch Historic Partnership In WI vs SL 1st Test

Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase formed a historic 401-run partnership for the sixth wicket while playing for West Indies against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test played at the North Sound in Antigua. They registered the highest sixth-wicket partnership in Test cricket history. Jangoo, who is playing only his second Test match, amassed 233 off 373 balls, while the Caribbean skipper Chase played a knock of 194 runs from 324 deliveries. Jangoo-Chase script history The duo added 401 runs from 602 deliveries for the sixth wicket and helped the Caribbean team post a massive total of 626/9 declared. They broke the previous record set by England’s Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town in January 2016. Highest partnerships for 6th wicket or lower in Tests Players Country Runs Wicket Opponent Venue Start Date Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase West Indies 401 6th Sri Lanka North Sound June 25, 2026 Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes England 399 6th South Africa Cape Town January 2, 2016 BJ Watling, Kane Williamson New Zealand 365* 6th Sri Lanka Wellington January 3, 2015 Brendon McCullum, BJ Watling New Zealand 352 6th India Wellington February 14, 2014 Mahela Jayawardene, Prasanna Jayawardene Sri Lanka 351 6th India Ahmedabad November 16, 2009 Denis Atkinson, Clairmonte Depeiaza West Indies 347 7th Australia Bridgetown May 14, 1955