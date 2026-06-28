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First Time In 149 Years: Amir Jangoo And Roston Chase Stitch Historic Partnership In WI vs SL 1st Test

Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase stitched a 401-run partnership for the sixth wicket in the first Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka.

amir jangoo and roston chase sixth wicket partnership
Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 28, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase formed a historic 401-run partnership for the sixth wicket while playing for West Indies against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test played at the North Sound in Antigua. They registered the highest sixth-wicket partnership in Test cricket history. Jangoo, who is playing only his second Test match, amassed 233 off 373 balls, while the Caribbean skipper Chase played a knock of 194 runs from 324 deliveries.

Jangoo-Chase script history

The duo added 401 runs from 602 deliveries for the sixth wicket and helped the Caribbean team post a massive total of 626/9 declared. They broke the previous record set by England’s Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town in January 2016.

Highest partnerships for 6th wicket or lower in Tests

PlayersCountryRunsWicketOpponentVenueStart Date
Amir Jangoo, Roston ChaseWest Indies4016thSri LankaNorth SoundJune 25, 2026
Jonny Bairstow, Ben StokesEngland3996thSouth AfricaCape TownJanuary 2, 2016
BJ Watling, Kane WilliamsonNew Zealand365*6thSri LankaWellingtonJanuary 3, 2015
Brendon McCullum, BJ WatlingNew Zealand3526thIndiaWellingtonFebruary 14, 2014
Mahela Jayawardene, Prasanna JayawardeneSri Lanka3516thIndiaAhmedabadNovember 16, 2009
Denis Atkinson, Clairmonte DepeiazaWest Indies3477thAustraliaBridgetownMay 14, 1955

First time in 149 years

In the 149-year history of Test cricket, no pair has added 400 or more runs for the sixth wicket before the West Indian pair. Their 401-run partnership is also the second-highest stand for any wicket in a Test involving two West Indies batters. The record for the highest partnership is held by Conrad Hunte and Garry Sobers, who stitched a 446-run stand against Pakistan in the Test fixture played from February 26 to March 4, 1958.

Highest partnerships for the West Indies in Tests

PlayersRunsWicketOpponentVenueStart Date
Conrad Hunte, Garry Sobers4652ndPakistanKingstonFebruary 26, 1958
Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase4016thSri LankaNorth SoundJune 25, 2026
Garry Sobers, Frank Worrell3994thEnglandBridgetownJanuary 6, 1960
Denis Atkinson, Clairmonte Depeiaza3477thAustraliaBridgetownMay 14, 1955
Everton Weekes, Frank Worrell3383rdEnglandPort of SpainMarch 17, 1954

Jangoo’s innings of 233 also made him the West Indian batter to score the highest individual score by a West Indies batter in a World Test Championship (WTC) match.

West Indies take a lead of 318 runs in the first innings

The West Indies have put themselves in a commanding position by taking a lead of 318 runs in the first innings. Batting first, Sri Lanka put 308 on the scoreboard, and the hosts put themselves in a commanding position by declaring their innings after scoring 626/9. Dhananjaya de Silva scored a century, while Dinesh Chandimal scored a fifty. However, all their efforts were blown away by the historic partnership between Jangoo and Chase.

TAGGED:

WI VS SL 1ST TEST
AMIR JANGOO ROSTON CHASE
WEST INDIES VS SRI LANKA 1ST TEST
WI VS SL TEST

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