Kurukshetra Village Stands Out As Volleyball Hub
Thanks to volleyball, over 200 youngsters from Amin (Abhimanyupur) have secured jobs under sports quotas in various government departments
Published : July 19, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Kurukshetra: A village in Kurukshetra district of Haryana stands out as a volleyball hub. With a population of just around 8,000, Amin (Abhimanyupur), the children here possess top level skills of a volleyball player.
The village’s greatest asset is the presence of a volleyball player in almost every household. This sport is just a form of entertainment here but a way of life and tradition. The locals claim that there was a time when more than half of the players in the Indian national team and the Haryana state team came from this village alone. They say that there is no government department where a player from this village is not posted through the sports quota.
There was a time when only men played in the fields of this village. But in the last few years, the girls have completely changed the sports landscape here. Three girls from this village, Poonam, Rinkle and Mehak, have proven their talent at the international level while more than 20 girls have played at the national level and have obtained government jobs.
Recently, Mehak participated in the School World Championships held in China. Meanwhile, senior national players Rinkle and Vandana are employed at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kurukshetra and the Public Works Department (PWD) of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra.
Rajni, a volleyball coach in Amin village, said, “What this small village has given to the country is beyond what even the sports complexes in major cities can offer.”
She disclosed that Dr. Dalel Singh, a former legendary player from the village, was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award for his outstanding contribution to volleyball.
“Nearly 20 players from the village have represented the country internationally and over 200 have played at the national level. Thanks to volleyball, over 200 youngsters have secured jobs under sports quotas in various government departments. Every household here boasts of players of the state to the international level,” she said while adding that there is a government servant in every house, courtesy volleyball.
In the present times where youngsters spend years toiling in coaching centers to secure government jobs, the youth of Amin village have found a path through volleyball.
Coach Shivkumar explained, “From the Police Department to railways, administrative offices and the army, there's no department without a player from Amin village.” He said that around 200 players come to him for practice every morning and evening.
The local coaches are laying the foundation for this success. Rajni has been working as a coach with the Sports Department for the last 12 years and is training children in the sports nursery of her own village. The eighth batch of players is being prepared under her supervision at present.
Shivkumar, who was a coach in the Haryana Police and then in the Sports Department, teaches children to sweat it out in the village stadium morning and evening. International player Mehak said, “I practice hard for three hours in the morning and evening and am achieving success thanks to the excellent guidance of the coaches.”
Amin village has now become a destination for children from other villages for volleyball coaching. Aspiring player Vitika Mahla, who travels 5 km daily from the nearby village of Khedi Ramnagar, said, “I dream of winning a medal for the country by receiving excellent training from coach Rajni.”
This village demonstrates that with the right guidance, passion and sports culture, success is inevitable. It serves as a role model for other rural areas across the country, showing how sports are transforming the lives of young people and earning them medals and government jobs.