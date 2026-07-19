ETV Bharat / sports

Kurukshetra Village Stands Out As Volleyball Hub

Kurukshetra: A village in Kurukshetra district of Haryana stands out as a volleyball hub. With a population of just around 8,000, Amin (Abhimanyupur), the children here possess top level skills of a volleyball player.

The village’s greatest asset is the presence of a volleyball player in almost every household. This sport is just a form of entertainment here but a way of life and tradition. The locals claim that there was a time when more than half of the players in the Indian national team and the Haryana state team came from this village alone. They say that there is no government department where a player from this village is not posted through the sports quota.

There was a time when only men played in the fields of this village. But in the last few years, the girls have completely changed the sports landscape here. Three girls from this village, Poonam, Rinkle and Mehak, have proven their talent at the international level while more than 20 girls have played at the national level and have obtained government jobs.

A Volleyball coaching session at Amin (ETV Bharat)

Recently, Mehak participated in the School World Championships held in China. Meanwhile, senior national players Rinkle and Vandana are employed at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kurukshetra and the Public Works Department (PWD) of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra.

Rajni, a volleyball coach in Amin village, said, “What this small village has given to the country is beyond what even the sports complexes in major cities can offer.”

She disclosed that Dr. Dalel Singh, a former legendary player from the village, was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award for his outstanding contribution to volleyball.