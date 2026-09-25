Amaravati e-Champions Need 173 Runs To Win Against Rayalaseema Zen Stars
Padmaja was the top scorer for Rayalaseema Zen Stars at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Mangalagiri: Rayalaseema Zen Stars scored 172/5 in their allotted 20 overs against Amaravati e-Champions in the ongoing Women Andhra Premier League (WAPL) match.
Padmaja scored a quickfire unbeaten knock of 61 runs off just 29 balls. Sethu Sai scored 31 while Pavani chipped in with a knock of 29 runs. For Amaravati e-Champions, Devika grabbed 2 wickets while Tarini Joshi and Pujitha took one wicket each.
The match between Amaravati e-Champions and Rayalaseema Zen Stars is currently underway. The winner of this match will face Godavari Golden Eagles in the final.
Godavari Golden Eagles reached the final of the WAPL after defeating Vizag Firebirds by 27 runs in a crucial league match. Godavari Golden Eagles rode on a Pushpita Gowda's 91-run knock to emerge victorious. Gowda was adjudged as the Player of the Match for her impressive innings.
Opting to bat, Godavari Golden Eagles piled up 156/2 in the stipulated 20 overs at the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Cricket Stadium.
Pushpita scored 91 runs in just 56 balls and hammered 10 fours and 4 sixes in her innings. Skipper Henrietta Pereira also contributed significantly to the team's score by scoring 34 runs in 29 balls. Chasing a target of 157 runs to win, Vizag Firebirds were restricted to 129/8 as the Godavari Golden Eagles bowlers rose to the occasion and bowled with discipline.
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