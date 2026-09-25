ETV Bharat / sports

Amaravati e-Champions Need 173 Runs To Win Against Rayalaseema Zen Stars

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Mangalagiri: Rayalaseema Zen Stars scored 172/5 in their allotted 20 overs against Amaravati e-Champions in the ongoing Women Andhra Premier League (WAPL) match. Padmaja scored a quickfire unbeaten knock of 61 runs off just 29 balls. Sethu Sai scored 31 while Pavani chipped in with a knock of 29 runs. For Amaravati e-Champions, Devika grabbed 2 wickets while Tarini Joshi and Pujitha took one wicket each. The match between Amaravati e-Champions and Rayalaseema Zen Stars is currently underway. The winner of this match will face Godavari Golden Eagles in the final.