Amaravati e-Champions Unveil Squad For Inaugural Women Andhra Premier League
Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited, which secured the franchise with the highest bid of Rs 89 lakh, has named its team Amaravati e-Champions.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 9:47 PM IST
Amaravati: Amaravati e-Champions have finalised their squad for the inaugural Women Andhra Premier League (WAPL), with the four franchises collectively buying 74 players at the auction held in Vijayawada on Tuesday.
The WAPL, organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), will be played from September 15 to 26 at the ACA Cricket Stadium in Mangalagiri.
Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited of the Ramoji Group, which secured the franchise with the highest bid of Rs 89 lakh, has named its team Amaravati e-Champions. The other franchises are Rayalaseema Zen Stars, owned by Garrison Constructions; Vizag Firebirds, owned by Ora Motors Private Limited; and Godavari Golden Eagles, owned by NSR Industries.
All-rounder Hernita Plavia emerged as the most expensive player at the auction, with Godavari Golden Eagles acquiring her for Rs 4.30 lakh.
The Amaravati e-Champions squad comprises Neeragattu Anusha (Rs 2.10 lakh), Kandregula Devika (Rs 2 lakh), Katragadda Deeksha (Rs 1.90 lakh), Shabnam Shakeel (Rs 1.30 lakh), Taruni Joshi (Rs 1.20 lakh), P. Ranga Lakshmi (Rs 1 lakh), Katta Mahanti Sri (Rs 85,000), K. Hamsa (Rs 60,000), Ankam Vishnu Priya (Rs 60,000), Hema Sai Ramya (Rs 55,000), Sai Pujitha (Rs 50,000), Nakka Sana (Rs 45,000), Oruganti Sahithi Sri (Rs 40,000), M. Sahasra Reddy (Rs 30,000), M. Ruksar Tabassum, Sai Deepthi, Boddupalli Tanishka and T. Mallika.
A total of 191 players from across Andhra Pradesh had registered for the auction. Each franchise was permitted to select a maximum of 20 players, creating opportunities for up to 80 cricketers in the four-team league.
Each franchise had a maximum player purse of Rs 15 lakh. The players were divided into Grade A and Grade B, with base prices of Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively.
Grade A featured 45 players, including those who had represented India, played in the Women’s Premier League or represented Andhra Pradesh at the senior and Under-23 levels. The remaining 146 players, who had competed at district and zonal levels, were placed in Grade B.
The WAPL is aimed at providing a platform for emerging women cricketers from Andhra Pradesh and strengthening the state’s women’s cricket ecosystem.
The Amaravati e-Champions are also the successor in name to the Hyderabad e-Champions, who won the inaugural season of TG20.
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