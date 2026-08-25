ETV Bharat / sports

Amaravati e-Champions Unveil Squad For Inaugural Women Andhra Premier League

WAPL will be played from September 15 to 26 at the ACA Cricket Stadium in Mangalagiri. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Amaravati e-Champions have finalised their squad for the inaugural Women Andhra Premier League (WAPL), with the four franchises collectively buying 74 players at the auction held in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The WAPL, organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), will be played from September 15 to 26 at the ACA Cricket Stadium in Mangalagiri.

Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited of the Ramoji Group, which secured the franchise with the highest bid of Rs 89 lakh, has named its team Amaravati e-Champions. The other franchises are Rayalaseema Zen Stars, owned by Garrison Constructions; Vizag Firebirds, owned by Ora Motors Private Limited; and Godavari Golden Eagles, owned by NSR Industries.

Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited of the Ramoji Group, which secured the franchise with the highest bid of Rs 89 lakh, has named its team Amaravati e-Champions (ETV Bharat)

All-rounder Hernita Plavia emerged as the most expensive player at the auction, with Godavari Golden Eagles acquiring her for Rs 4.30 lakh.