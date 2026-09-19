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Amaravati e-Champions Makes Winning Start In WAPL; Beat Vizag Firebirds By 17 Runs

Amaravati e-Champions players during their match against Vizag Firebirds on Saturday ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Amaravati e-Champions made a winning start in the inaugural Women Andhra Premier League as they defeated Vizag Firebirds by 17 runs in their opening match.

Vizag Firebirds won the toss and opted to bowl. Amaravati e-Champions rode on a spectacular century by opener Ranga Lakshmi (102) as they posted a challenging 163 for 4 in their 20 overs. Lakshmi was the cynosure of eyes at the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Mangalagiri in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Deeksha too chipped in with a valuable 43-run knock.

Although captain Neeragattu Anusha (10) departed early, Ranga Lakshmi held firm at the other end. She kept the scoreboard ticking by hitting boundaries and completed her hundred off 71 balls.

Amaravati e-Champions players in their first game of WAPL (ETV Bharat)

She also shared a 90-run partnership for the second wicket with Deeksha. However, the scoring rate slowed down towards the end as both of them returned to the pavilion in quick succession. Among the Vizag bowlers, Sharvani, Rishika, and Saranya claimed a wicket each.