Amaravati e-Champions Makes Winning Start In WAPL; Beat Vizag Firebirds By 17 Runs
Ranga Lakshmi was adjudged as the Player of the Match. Lakshmi starred in the team's win by scoring a century.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Amaravati: Amaravati e-Champions made a winning start in the inaugural Women Andhra Premier League as they defeated Vizag Firebirds by 17 runs in their opening match.
Vizag Firebirds won the toss and opted to bowl. Amaravati e-Champions rode on a spectacular century by opener Ranga Lakshmi (102) as they posted a challenging 163 for 4 in their 20 overs. Lakshmi was the cynosure of eyes at the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Mangalagiri in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Deeksha too chipped in with a valuable 43-run knock.
Although captain Neeragattu Anusha (10) departed early, Ranga Lakshmi held firm at the other end. She kept the scoreboard ticking by hitting boundaries and completed her hundred off 71 balls.
She also shared a 90-run partnership for the second wicket with Deeksha. However, the scoring rate slowed down towards the end as both of them returned to the pavilion in quick succession. Among the Vizag bowlers, Sharvani, Rishika, and Saranya claimed a wicket each.
In the run chase, Vizag Firebirds was restricted to 146 for 6. Among their batters, Pushpalatha scored a half-century (60) but her efforts went in vain. Ayesha Singh (35*) and Sharvani (24) made decent contributions but it was not enough to take the side home. For Amaravati e-Champions, Devika claimed two wickets, while Vishnupriya, Tarini Joshi, and Poojitha took a wicket each.
Ranga Lakshmi was also named 'Player of the Match' for her top-notch knock.
The inaugural WAPL match took place between Godavari Golden Eagles and Rayalaseema Zen Stars. Rayalaseema achieved a resounding victory over Godavari. Batting first, Godavari team scored 116 runs. Subsequently, the Rayalaseema team chased down the target in 17.3 overs, losing 3 wickets. Shubha Sri (23), Sethu Sai (33), and Padmaja (30*) were the key contributors with the bat. Among the Godavari bowlers, Harika, Pereira, and Vinny Sujan took one wicket each.
Earlier, the Women's APL tournament kicked off with a grand opening ceremony. Nara Brahmani, wife of Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh and former Indian team captain Mithali Raj attended the event as chief guests.
Brahmani expressed her happiness at participating in the event. She described it as an excellent platform for many women and noted that the tournament would serve as an inspiration for the next generation of women.
Nara Brahmani also unveiled the Women's APL trophy. Vijayawada MP and ACA President Kesineni Sivanath, Secretary Sana Satish, Governing Council Chairman Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, and film actress Snigdha, among others, participated in the event. Hemachandra and Geetha Madhuri entertained the audience with their songs.
Read More