Amanjot Kaur Can Be A Match Finisher In The Final: Coach Nagesh Gupta

Gupta said Amanjot's bowling action was naturally good in the initial days. Despite this, she has worked a lot on improving the line and length. "Amanjot has brought variation in her bowling. I also taught her the tricks to improve spin bowling," he added.

Gupta, director of the cricket academy in Pir-Muchhala, Zirakpur, near Panchkula, said Amanjot can play a strong role for the team in the final and become a master finisher. "She is not only a reliable middle-over bowler for the team, but also plays a strong role as a match finisher. Amanjot has been continuously improving her game since she began playing cricket and has never let her confidence down," he added.

Panchkula: All-rounder Amanjot Kaur, who delivered a thrilling four in the semi-final against seven-time world champions Australia to help India reach the Women's World Cup final for the third time, is a master finisher. As India faces South Africa in the final on Sunday, ETV Bharat spoke to Nagesh Gupta, a resident of Haryana's Panchkula, who taught her cricket.

Amanjot Kaur with coach Nagesh Gupta. (ETV Bharat)

Amanjot met Gupta for the first time in 2016 at a cricket academy in Chandigarh, when he used to coach at a government school in Sector 32. As all seats at the Chandigarh Cricket Academy were full, Amanjot didn't get a chance to learn there. Then, on someone's advice, she and her family expressed their desire to train under Gupta. From the very next day, she started practising at Gupta's academy. For the past nine years, she has been continuously training and improving her game. "After joining the Indian team as an all-rounder, she is ready to clinch the World Cup trophy for the country," said Gupta.

"Amanjot began as a bowler. But over the course of about six months to a year, she recognised her all-rounder potential and performed well with the bat. Following this, I focused on her batting technique and began addressing shortcomings. She was fit from the start, and being an athlete and a good fielder has helped in become an all-rounder. Additionally, her short stature has benefited her significantly in both bowling and batting. Because of it, the ball skitters well, giving the batsman less time to play. Even when batting, her short stature allows her to pivot quickly and take a position. Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar also have short stature," Gupta said.

Gupta said the Indian women's cricket team has a golden opportunity to bring home the World Cup. "Every player has to play their role wisely, without any mistakes, and by taking advantage of the opposing team's weak points, lift the World Cup. Chak De India!" he added.