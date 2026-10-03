ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026 | Bronze In Olympics, Gold At Asian Games; Aman Sehrawat Adds Another Feather In His Cap

Hyderabad: Aman Sehrawat clinched 20th gold for India at the Asian Games 2026 emerging triumphant in the 57kg freestyle wrestling category. He defeated North Korea's Han Chong-song 11-7 in the final. Aman had won a bronze medal in the 2024 Olympics and he stepped up to the hype around him at the Asian Games finishing at the top of the podium beating the current world champion. Aman has scripted history as he secured India's first-ever gold medal at the Asian Games in 57kg Freestyle wrestling.

It was a intense battle in the terms of stamina and Aman was the dominant force. Also, he expressed his diapleasure when the North Korean tried to get his breath back by claiming to be injured. The Indian led the first round by 4-1 but Chong Song bounced back claiming four points in a row. Aman kept his composure to pull of some moves which helped him get a couple of points.

Who is Aman Sehrawat?

Aman faced a tragedy just at the age of 11 as both his mother and father passed away. He relocated to train at Delhi’s renowned Chhatrasal Stadium at an age of 10. During his training period, he developed his aggressive grappling style under the guidance coach of Lalit Kumar. He first made a griundbreaking achievement in his career winning the gold medal at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships in Spain. He quickly estbalished himself at the senior circuit by winning a bronze at the 2022 Asian Games. and then sign off the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships with a gold medal.

Paris Olympics gave him his breakthrough moment as he won the bronze medal defeating Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz . Winning the match just at an age of 21 years and 24 day, he became the youngest Indian athlete to ever win an individual Olympic medal.