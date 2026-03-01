ETV Bharat / sports

AUS W vs IND W: Alyssa Healy Breaks 20-Year Old Record With Century Against India In Third ODI

Hyderabad: Alysa Healy played a record-breaking knock in the third ODI of the bilateral series between India women and Australia women on Sunday (March 1) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The Australian skipper scored 158 runs from 98 deliveries in a knock that was laced with 27 boundaries as well as two sixes with a strike rate of 161.22. Beth Mooney also smashed a hundred as Australia posted a mammoth total of 409 on the scoreboard.

With a total of 409 runs, the Australian women's cricket team posted their highest total at home soil in the women’s ODIs. Also, it was the second-biggest total by an opponent against the Indian team.

Alyssa Healy scripts history

Healy’s innings of 158 is the highest-ever individual score in a women’s ODI against India. England cricket legend Claire Taylor had earlier held the record for the last two decades, scoring 156 in 2006 at Lord’s. Healy and Taylor are the only players to make 150 against India in the women’s ODIs.