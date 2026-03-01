AUS W vs IND W: Alyssa Healy Breaks 20-Year Old Record With Century Against India In Third ODI
Alyssa Healy broke several records with her knock of 158 runs against India in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series.
Published : March 1, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Alysa Healy played a record-breaking knock in the third ODI of the bilateral series between India women and Australia women on Sunday (March 1) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The Australian skipper scored 158 runs from 98 deliveries in a knock that was laced with 27 boundaries as well as two sixes with a strike rate of 161.22. Beth Mooney also smashed a hundred as Australia posted a mammoth total of 409 on the scoreboard.
With a total of 409 runs, the Australian women's cricket team posted their highest total at home soil in the women’s ODIs. Also, it was the second-biggest total by an opponent against the Indian team.
Alyssa Healy scripts history
Healy’s innings of 158 is the highest-ever individual score in a women’s ODI against India. England cricket legend Claire Taylor had earlier held the record for the last two decades, scoring 156 in 2006 at Lord’s. Healy and Taylor are the only players to make 150 against India in the women’s ODIs.
An Alyssa Healy century in her final ODI!— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) March 1, 2026
And no one is prouder than Mitch Starc in the commentary box 😊#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ey27zCbPt2
Healy also became the first-ever batter to rack up three hundreds against India. She also overtook Smriti Mandhana’s record of scoring the highest individual score at Hobart in a women's ODI. Money also went past Mandhana’s score of 103 in the same innings with a knock of 106 runs. Notably, in the 16 ODIs played at the venue, only five players have made centuries.
Healy's knock is also the second-highest individual score by a player in an ODI on Australian soil behind New Zealand’s star Suzie Bates' 168 in 2009 at Sydney.
India in trouble chasing 410
Chasing a target of 410, half of the Indian team walked back to the dressing room within a total of 115 runs. The team will need a remarkable effort from one of the lower-order batters to take them over the finish line.